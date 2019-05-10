Cubs continue hot streak with 10th win in 11 games

Kris Bryant

The Chicago Cubs stayed hot with a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Thursday.

Chicago picked up their 10th win in last 11 games, thanks in large part to another impressive offensive outing.

The Cubs have homered in 15 successive games, matching their best run since the 2002 season.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, amid a 19-game on-base streak, smashed his sixth home run in 12 games, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo made contact for the sixth time in 11 games.

"Those guys have been unbelievable," Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery said after the game. "They've been the cornerstone of this team since I've been here, for a long time. To have them play as good as they are, it's why we're winning."

Pujols hits 2,000th RBI

Los Angeles Angels first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols slugged his 2,000th career RBI on a home run against the Detroit Tigers to become just the fifth player ever to surpass that mark. The Angels won 13-0.

The St Louis Cardinals picked up their second win in eight games as the team scored a whopping 17 runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who lost 17-4.

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick hit the tiebreaking RBI single to give the Houston Astros a 4-2 win over the Texas Rangers – their fifth victory in six games.

Cubs win but Darvish struggles

Yu Darvish walked six batters — one shy of a season high — in just four innings. He has now walked 11 over his past two starts.

Speedy Suarez

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez had a quick turnaround, which he showed in the team's 3-0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Thursday's results

Cleveland Indians 5-0 Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Angels 13-0 Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs 4-1 Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies 12-11 San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees 3-1 Seattle Mariners

Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Oakland Athletics

St Louis Cardinals 17-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros 4-2 Texas Rangers

Washington Nationals 6-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Atlanta Braves

Yankees at Rays

The Yankees have yet to face the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays this year, and travel away from home after picking up their fourth win in their last five games. The Rays, meanwhile, failed to complete their sweep of the Diamondbacks on Wednesday but have every reason to believe they can stay in first place.