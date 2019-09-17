×
Cubs top Reds for fifth straight win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Sep 2019, 11:14 IST
Kyle-Schwarber-USNews-091619-ftr-getty.jpg
Kyle Schwarber

The Chicago Cubs continued to hold onto a wildcard spot, winning a fifth straight game by topping the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 in MLB on Monday.

The Cubs keep finding a way to get it done and remain one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 5-1.

Chicago's Kyle Schwarber only went one for four, but hit a home run and tallied three RBIs.

Ben Zobrist and Willson Contreras were the only Cubs to get multiple hits, as each went two for four.

The Reds only managed to get six hits off Chicago pitching, and two came from Jose Peraza.

The Cubs improved to 82-68, while the Brewers sit at 81-69.

Super Spangenberg

Cory Spangenberg went two for three and notched three RBIs in Milwaukee's win.

Luis Arraez went three for four with two RBIs as the Minnesota Twins topped the Chicago White Sox 5-3.

 

Cabrera struggles

Miguel Cabrera was hitless in four at-bats as the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2.

Trea Turner went 0 for four in the Washington Nationals' 4-2 loss to the St Louis Cardinals.

 

Rendon homers

Anthony Rendon sent a ball a long way.

Monday's results

Detroit Tigers 5-2 Baltimore Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 San Diego Padres
Minnesota Twins 5-3 Chicago White Sox
St Louis Cardinals 4-2 Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs 8-2 Cincinnati Reds
Colorado Rockies 9-4 New York Mets
Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals 6-5 Oakland Athletics

 

Padres at Brewers

The Brewers have to keep winning in order to keep up with the Cubs. They have the opportunity to catch Chicago while they are matched up against a team that have not been very good this year.

