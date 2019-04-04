DeGrom stars as home runs fly in MLB

Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom dominated for the New York Mets, but home runs continued to fly in MLB on Wednesday.

The highest percentage of home runs per hit in a single season is 14.5, which was set in 2017. Coming into the day, balls were flying out on 14.7 per cent of all base hits.

But as crazy as the home run numbers are, deGrom is still dominating, and he is not alone.

The ace tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball with 14 strikeouts in New York's 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins – his 26th straight quality start – and he was joined by several other starters who posted not only quality starts, but fabulous stat lines.

German Marquez went seven innings without conceding a run as the Colorado Rockies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.

Charlie Morton, Matt Boyd and Mike Minor also starred.

It was a great night for hitting as there were again home runs all over the place – including deGrom, who hit the sixth home run for a pitcher already this season – but the starters are having their success despite the balls leaving the park.

Super Soto

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto came a triple short of the cycle while going three for four with three RBIs and a walk in Washington's 9-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia went four for five with three runs scored and infielder Yoan Moncada went two for three with a home run, two RBIs and two walks in Chicago's 8-3 win over Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver went three for four with two solo home runs in Minnesota's 7-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Nothing for Nunez

Orioles designated hitter Renato Nunez went 0 for three with three strikeouts in Baltimore's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kris Bryant and Javy Baez both went 0 for five with three strikeouts in the Chicago Cubs' 6-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Reddick's nice play

Astros right fielder Josh Reddick made a fabulous diving play in Houston's loss.

Wednesday's results

Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals 9-8 Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago White Sox 8-3 Cleveland Indians

Colorado Rockies 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins 7-6 Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres 4-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Detroit Tigers 2-1 New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Baltimore Orioles

New York Mets 6-4 Miami Marlins

St Louis Cardinals 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Atlanta Braves 6-4 Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers 4-0 Houston Astros

Boston Red Sox 6-3 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 San Francisco Giants

Blue Jays at Indians

While Aaron Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) might not get the same attention as Trevor Bauer (0-0, 1.29), he has some of the nastiest stuff in baseball when he is fully healthy. He has his health right now, and it will be fun to see his stuff next to Bauer's in a head-to-head matchup.