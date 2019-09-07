Diamondbacks beat Reds for 10th win in 11 games, edge closer in wild-card race

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks boosted their wild-card chances with a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Friday.

Arizona were two games under .500 on August 24 and a longshot in the National League's wild-card race.

But after Friday's victory, the in-form Diamondbacks have won four successive games and 10 of their last 11.

The Diamondbacks are now only two and a half games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot, after the latter's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Red-hot outfielder Ketel Marte carried the load on offense with three hits, including a three-run home run – his 31st this season.

Marte now has 12 hits in 22 at-bats in September, vaulting him into third place in the NL batting standings. But the race everyone is watching right now in Arizona is the battle for a wild-card spot. Again, watch out for the Diamondbacks.

Pineda stars but Twins lose

Minnesota Twins right-hander Michael Pineda struck out 10 and gave up one run in six innings against the Cleveland Indians, who won 6-2.

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun hit a pair of home runs and drove in four in a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tampa Bay Rays used five pitchers (Brendan McKay, Peter Fairbanks, Andrew Kittredge, Cole Sulser and Emilio Pagan) who combined for 13 strikeouts and yielded only two hits in a 5-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hamels hammered by Brewers

Cubs starter Cole Hamels got rocked (3.3 innings pitched, nine hits, five runs) in the loss to the Brewers.

Machado with the arm!

Manny Machado casually throws this ball sidearm, across his body, and still easily gets the runner at first in the San Diego Padres' 3-2 defeat to the Colorado Rockies.

Friday's results

Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 7-6 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Cincinnati Reds

Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets 5-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox 6-1 New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves 4-3 Washington Nationals

Kansas City Royals 3-0 Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 7-4 Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Indians 6-2 Minnesota Twins

Colorado Rockies 3-2 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Detroit Tigers 5-4 Oakland Athletics

Indians at Twins

Cleveland are running out of time to catch Minnesota in the American League Central. The Indians face a stiff challenge going against Jake Odorizzi, who posted a 2.86 ERA in five starts in August. Indians right-hander Aaron Civale has been a revelation in his first seven MLB starts, with a 1.94 ERA.