Dodgers shut out Marlins, complete sweep
The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated Miami 9-0 to complete a sweep of the Marlins in MLB on Sunday.
The Dodgers notched three home runs in the shutout but starter Walker Buehler stole the show.
Buehler, 24, tallied 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work and is 9-1 this season.
Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro went two for four and was the only Marlins batter to record multiple hits in the loss.
Los Angeles have a commanding lead in the National League (NL) West with a 67-35 record, while the Marlins are last in the NL East at 36-61.
That’s 11 Ks through seven shutout innings for @buehlersdayoff! pic.twitter.com/NJoMRAIrro— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 21, 2019
Wonderful Wojciechowski
Asher Wojciechowski struck out 10 batters as the Baltimore Orioles shut out the Boston Red Sox 5-0.
Michael Brantley went a perfect three for three and hit two home runs in the Houston Astros' 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers.
Max Kepler went three for six with a home run and four RBIs as the Minnesota Twins topped the Oakland Athletics 7-6.
Poor Guerrero
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hitless in three at-bats in the Toronto Blue Jays' 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
J.P. Crawford went 0 for four as the Seattle Mariners fell to the Los Angeles Angels 9-3
Super Soler
The Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler robbed a home run with an amazing catch.
Cirque du Soler. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/Wyl77mrkWE— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 21, 2019
Jeff McNeil covered some major ground to make a play.
Flying Squirrel. pic.twitter.com/d3zKflFjze— MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2019
Sunday's results
Baltimore Orioles 5-0 Boston Red Sox
Colorado Rockies 8-4 New York Yankees
St Louis Cardinals 3-1 Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Indians 5-4 Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Houston Astros 5-3 Texas Rangers
Minnesota Twins 7-6 Oakland Athletics
San Diego Padres 5-1 Chicago Cubs
San Francisco Giants 3-2 New York Mets
Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Angels 9-3 Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves 7-1 Washington Nationals
Red Sox at Rays
Boston lost two of their past three games to a struggling Orioles team. The defending champions are three games out of the second wildcard spot and could use this as an opportunity to jump Tampa Bay in the standings.