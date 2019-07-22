Dodgers shut out Marlins, complete sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated Miami 9-0 to complete a sweep of the Marlins in MLB on Sunday.

The Dodgers notched three home runs in the shutout but starter Walker Buehler stole the show.

Buehler, 24, tallied 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work and is 9-1 this season.

Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro went two for four and was the only Marlins batter to record multiple hits in the loss.

Los Angeles have a commanding lead in the National League (NL) West with a 67-35 record, while the Marlins are last in the NL East at 36-61.

That’s 11 Ks through seven shutout innings for @buehlersdayoff! pic.twitter.com/NJoMRAIrro — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 21, 2019

Wonderful Wojciechowski

Asher Wojciechowski struck out 10 batters as the Baltimore Orioles shut out the Boston Red Sox 5-0.

Michael Brantley went a perfect three for three and hit two home runs in the Houston Astros' 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers.

Max Kepler went three for six with a home run and four RBIs as the Minnesota Twins topped the Oakland Athletics 7-6.

Poor Guerrero

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hitless in three at-bats in the Toronto Blue Jays' 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

J.P. Crawford went 0 for four as the Seattle Mariners fell to the Los Angeles Angels 9-3

Super Soler

The Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler robbed a home run with an amazing catch.

Jeff McNeil covered some major ground to make a play.

Sunday's results

Baltimore Orioles 5-0 Boston Red Sox

Colorado Rockies 8-4 New York Yankees

St Louis Cardinals 3-1 Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians 5-4 Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros 5-3 Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins 7-6 Oakland Athletics

San Diego Padres 5-1 Chicago Cubs

San Francisco Giants 3-2 New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels 9-3 Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves 7-1 Washington Nationals

Red Sox at Rays

Boston lost two of their past three games to a struggling Orioles team. The defending champions are three games out of the second wildcard spot and could use this as an opportunity to jump Tampa Bay in the standings.