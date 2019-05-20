Gardner's big game helps Yankees pull away from Rays

Brett Gardner

The New York Yankees are atop the American League (AL) East standings after pulling away from the Tampa Bay Rays in a 13-5 win in MLB on Sunday.

New York's offense got going in the fourth after trailing 5-3. Aaron Hicks hit his first home run of the season to tie the game and the Yankees never looked back.

Brett Gardner also came up big offensively with a three-hit game after entering the day hitting just .140 (six for 43) in May. He finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.

"It just proves the fight that our team has," Hicks said, via MLB.com. "We really are doing 'next man up' and guys are performing and doing what they need to do to help this team win."

Return to the sticks. pic.twitter.com/2hzCG1bwq2 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 19, 2019

Adam Ottavino (2-1) was awarded the win and Chance Adams got his first save of the season. Diego Castillo was tagged with his third loss.

Tampa Bay now sit just half a game behind New York.

Brilliant Bieber shuts out Orioles

Shane Bieber pitched a shutout for the Cleveland Indians in his first complete game. The right-hander allowed just five hits while striking out 15 against the Baltimore Orioles.

There is just no stopping Freddie Freeman. The Atlanta Braves star has now hit home runs in four consecutive games for the first time in his career after delivering again against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Red Sox reliever Brandon Workman worked around a one-out walk in the ninth against the Astros to record his first career save. Boston ended Houston's 10-game winning streak in the 4-3 victory.

More misery for Mets

It was the second straight game the Mets were shutout by the Miami Marlins. New York had just two hits by J.D. Davis while the rest of the lineup came up empty.

Guerrero in red-hot form

The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his fourth home run this week.

Make that 4 HR for Vlad Jr. this week. pic.twitter.com/2NKW4LXvrF — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2019

The Seattle Mariners used a two-run home run from Mitch Haniger to spark a late rally and top the Minnesota Twins 7-4.

Phillies at Cubs

These two evenly matched teams will kick off a four-game series on Monday. The Phillies are in control of the National League (NL) East and have a 2.5-game advantage over the rest of the division while the Cubs are trying to distance themselves from the Brewers. Philadelphia will start Jake Arrieta (4-4, 4.02 ERA) and Chicago will send Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.14 ERA) to the mound.