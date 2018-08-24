Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Giants pitcher Holland apologises for mock Asian accent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    24 Aug 2018, 18:44 IST
holland-derek-08242018-us-news-getty-ftr
San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland

San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland has apologised for speaking in a mock Asian accent during a television interview.

Holland was slammed for his attempt at humour while he was standing alongside the Giants' Japanese team massage therapist and personal “hype man” Haro Ogawa in an interview on “Intentional Talk”.

The 31-year-old expressed his remorse in a statement, saying: "I apologise for what I've done and what I've caused. I don't want to offend anybody."

The Giants stated: "The Giants organisation does not condone that type of behaviour in any way. We spoke to Derek regarding his interview yesterday and he completely understands the severity of the situation and he apologises if it offended anyone.

"That was not his intention at all, but he's taking full responsibility for it. It was not his intention at all to embarrass Haro."

Holland said after the Giants’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Thursday: "It's embarrassing what I did. I was just trying to have some fun.

"Haro and I entertained trying to take it to a different level and make the interview more exciting, and I obviously crossed the line with that. I understand I've offended people, and that's on me."

Holland also apologised to bullpen catcher Taira Uematsu, who also is Japanese.

Omnisport
NEWS
