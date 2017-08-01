Gray joins Yankees from Athletics

Oakland Athletics star Sonny Gray has been picked up by the New York Yankees before the MLB trade deadline.

by Omnisport News 01 Aug 2017, 04:15 IST

The New York Yankees acquired Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray just before Monday's MLB trade deadline, the team announced.

Oakland will receive prospects Jorge Mateo, Dustin Fowler and James Kaprielian in return, while the Yankees will also get $1.5million in international bonus money from the A's.

Contenders had been lining up to procure Gray, who has two years of team control remaining on his contract before becoming a free agent in 2020.

Oakland were reportedly playing hardball early in the process, demanding both Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres from the Yankees. But their stance softened, which allowed a deal to get done before the deadline.

Despite battling injury issues in recent seasons, Gray, 27, remains an intriguing top-of-the-rotation prospects. An All-Star in 2015, when he went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA, Gray struggled last season, finishing with an ugly 5.69 ERA.

After missing the first month of this season with a strained lat, Gray is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts. He has been a bit inconsistent in 2017, but he has allowed just six earned runs in his last 39.1 innings.

The Yankees currently hold a half-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the American League East. Sunday, the Yankees acquired starting pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins, who had just picked him up from the Atlanta Braves.

With Gray and Garcia on board, the Yankees have plenty of depth and talent behind Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia.

As for the prospects they surrendered in return, Fowler and Kaprielian are currently injured. Heading into 2017, Baseball America rated all three minor leaguers among the Yankees' top 10 prospects — Mateo at number four, Kaprielian at five and Fowler at nine.