Indians, Brewers make moves in wild-card races

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 20 Sep 2019, 10:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lorenzo Cain

The play-off chasing Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers boosted their wild-card hopes in MLB action on Thursday.

Cleveland moved back into a tie with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild-card spot in the American League with a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Brewers moved one game up on the Chicago Cubs by virtue of their 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres and Cubs' 5-4 loss to the St Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs made an exciting late push in their game, rallying from three runs down to tie it up 4-4 in the ninth inning, but a Matt Carpenter homer in the 10th off Craig Kimbrel – who was making his return from injury – put the game out of reach.

The race in the National League Central is now all but settled for the Cubs. St Louis lead by four games with six matchups with Chicago remaining in the season. The Cubs would have to go 5-1 in those games just to tie the Cardinals.

However, the Brewers do remain just three games behind, and if the Cubs were to go 5-1, they could possibly take the lead in the division.

Elmore powers Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Elmore went three for five with a double and two RBIs in the team's 6-5 defeat to the Seattle Mariners in extra innings.

Advertisement

Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez tossed six innings while allowing one unearned run and striking out 10 in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants. The win was Rodriguez's 18th of the year.

Brett Gardner went two for three with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs as the New York Yankees won 9-1 against the Los Angeles Angels to clinch their first AL East title since 2012.

Padres pair struggle

Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe combined to go 0 for eight with two strikeouts in the Padres' loss to the Brewers.

Acuna nearing MLB feat

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is now three stolen bases away from a 40/40 season as he hit his 40th home run of the year in a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thursday's results

Atlanta Braves 5-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 San Diego Padres

Boston Red Sox 5-4 San Francisco Giants

Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 9-1 Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Indians 7-0 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 5-4 Chicago Cubs

Minnesota Twins 8-5 Kansas City Royals

Phillies at Indians

The Phillies are just about out of the wild-card race as they sit four games adrift of the Brewers for the second spot, but as John Belushi famously asked: "Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?" Of course not. The Phillies technically have time to get back into a playoff spot, but they have to be just about perfect. The problem is the Indians are also fighting for a playoff spot so they will not be an easy out.