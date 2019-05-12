×
Jackson dealt to Blue Jays, on cusp of historic record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    12 May 2019, 06:06 IST
Jackson-Edwin-USNews-110618-ftr-getty
Edwin Jackson

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired pitcher Edwin Jackson from the Oakland Athletics, the team announced on Saturday.

Oakland will receive cash considerations in return.

The deal is a bit reactionary for Toronto as they lost Clay Buchholz to the injured list this week, but it is also one which carries historic significance.

Jackson tied the MLB record last year by pitching for his 13th MLB team in the Athletics. He and former reliever Octavio Dotel are now the only two players in history to pitch for that many teams.

Now if, and when, Jackson pitches for the Blue Jays, he will set a record by pitching for 14 organisations in his career.

Last year, he posted a more than respectable line of 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts at age 34.

He has been in MLB since his age-19 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003.

He has never been with one team for more than three seasons but has still amassed 1,892.1 innings pitched in his career.

He was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts at Triple-A for Oakland before his trade.

