Jones: Cowboys won't be market setters on contracts for Elliot and others

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 01 Aug 2019, 07:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones said the team will not be a "market setter" as they negotiate contracts for stars Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

Elliott, who still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, is holding out for a new deal. The All-Pro running back is reportedly looking for a contract exceeding the record four-year, $57.5million extension signed by Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley last year.

Jones said he is convinced the Cowboys can reach deals with all three players, however, he does not want to hand out contracts that will make those players the highest paid in their positions.

"We've got three really good football players that we're dealing with here and that have very good representation. And they want to see the market," Jones told 1310 The Ticket in Dallas-Fort Worth. "We can't push the issue unless we want to be a market setter. And we're damn sure not going to be a market setter, because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy.

"We want to be fair. We want our players to feel good about their contract. But at the same time, we don't want to do things that are out of line because we can't afford to be that way.

"Whether it's Dak, whether it's Amari, whether it's Zeke, they all understand we've got a whole group of young players coming behind them that want to be Dallas Cowboys and want to stay here.

"When we save money, whether it's with Dak, whether it's with Zeke, whether it's with Amari, it's not saving Jerry and I a dollar. It's just money that's going to go to another player. ... We're very convicted that we're going to get these deals done."

The Cowboys have been putting more of a priority on re-signing quarterback Prescott and wide receiver Cooper, whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

According to reports in early June, Prescott is seeking $34m a year in a new deal. That would put him second among quarterbacks behind only Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ($35m average salary).

Advertisement

Cooper's contract demands have been more of a mystery. A report in early May claimed he had given the Cowboys a "shockingly high" contract demand, but that report was quickly refuted.

And Jones said he not only needs to worry about re-signing those three players, but also other young Dallas cornerstones like Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Jaylon Smith and offensive tackle La'el Collins, who all come due in the near future.

"All these are guys that are so important to our football team," Jones said. "I promise you, Zeke, Dak, Amari all understand that."