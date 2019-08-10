Mets' ninth-inning rally stuns Nationals for seventh straight win

The New York Mets rallied for an incredible 7-6 win over the Washington Nationals in MLB on Friday.

Trailing by three runs entering the bottom of the ninth, Todd Frazier launched a towering, three-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole off Nationals closer Sean Doolittle to tie the game at Citi Field.

After a couple of Mets reached base, Michael Conforto hit a two-out, line-drive single off Doolittle for the walk-off hit.

The 7-6 stunner is the New York's seventh straight victory, and their 14th win in 15 games. The Mets (60-56) are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers and St Louis Cardinals for the second wildcard spot.

In June, all the drama was surrounding manager Mickey Callaway's perch on the hot seat with a coaching change appearing imminent. Throughout July, drama swirled around which pitchers the Mets would unload at the trade deadline.

In the end, the Mets front office decided to hold onto their talent, a wise decision in hindsight. The only drama surrounding the club now is their ridiculously good on-field exploits the past couple of weeks.

Massive game for Martinez

Slugger J.D. Martinez had a huge game with two home runs and four runs, hits and RBIs in the Boston Red Sox's 16-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit two home runs and had three hits and four RBIs in the Atlanta Braves' win over the Miami Marlins.

Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers stymied the Chicago White Sox, striking out eight and allowing three hits in seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory.

Dud Doolittle

Nationals closer Doolittle gave up four runs in the ninth inning for the blown save and loss against the Mets.

Thames delivers huge homer

Eric Thames won it for the Brewers with a mammoth upper-deck shot.

Eric Thames wasn't interested in extra innings tonight! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/AEE0jeZnHN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 10, 2019

The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. made a play that few other shortstops could make with a spin and throw to first.

Whit Merrifield's last two home runs for the Kansas City Royals have been inside-the-park jobs.

Friday's results

Oakland Athletics 7-0 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 16-4 Los Angeles Angels

Cincinnati Reds 5-2 Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers 5-2 Kansas City Royals

Atlanta Braves 8-4 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 7-6 Washington Nationals

Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Texas Rangers

Cleveland Indians 6-2 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 6-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres 7-1 Colorado Rockies

Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Seattle Mariners

Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Indians at Twins

Cleveland's 6-2 win over Minnesota on Friday left the two teams tied atop the American League (AL) Central – hard to believe given the Indians trailed by 11.5 games in early June. The Twins' Jake Odorizzi, who has given up two earned runs in 11.1 innings against the Indians this year, faces right-hander Adam Plutko, who has pitched better than his ERA (4.55) would indicate.