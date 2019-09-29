Mets' Pete Alonso breaks Aaron Judge's rookie home run record

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso set the record for most home runs in a single MLB season by a first-year player.

Alonso hit his 53rd homer of the season on Saturday, eclipsing the record of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge – who set the mark with 52 in 2017.

Mets first baseman Alonso homered off Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, having matched Judge's record on Friday.

"There's no better person to represent not only the Mets, but also the City of New York," Judge said on Friday. "He's going to do special things over his long career. It's the first of many records he's going to break."

Alonso's home run numbers continue to improve as he broke the Mets' single-season home run record in August which was previously held by Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltran.

He also has a chance to become the first rookie to lead MLB in homers since Mark McGwire hit 49 in 1987.

Alonso currently sits first in MLB, while Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez has 49 and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler each have 47.