Mets sweep doubleheader against Marlins, top .500 for first time since May

Pete Alonso

Now everyone can see why the New York Mets were not sellers at the MLB trade deadline following back-to-back wins against the Miami Marlins.

J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso homered in the seventh inning to rally the Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Marlins to complete a double-header sweep on Monday.

The Mets won the opener 6-2 behind a strong outing from Jacob deGrom, who pitched seven innings, giving up just two earned runs and striking out eight.

And just like that, the Mets have won four consecutive games, 11 of 12 and are over the .500 mark for the first time since May 2.

The Mets (57-56) are now just two games adrift of the second National League wild-card spot.

New York, who were 11 games under .500 as recently as July 12, were widely expected to be sellers prior to the trade deadline, possibly looking to deal young hurlers Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler. Instead, The Mets acquired pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Many Mets fans and baseball insiders shook their heads at the team's trade strategy. But the Mets have now gone 17-6 since the All-Star break. And with the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner (DeGrom) those young arms (Syndergaard and Wheeler) who did not get traded and the one who was added (Stroman), this is not a team anyone would want to face in a postseason series.

Villar hits for cycle

Jonathan Villar hit for the cycle in the Baltimore Orioles' 9-6 loss to the New York Yankees. Villar tripled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and then singled in the ninth to pull off the feat. He is the first Baltimore player to post a cycle since Felix Pie on August 14, 2009.

Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez hit two homers and drove in three runs in a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Texas Rangers lefty Mike Minor struck out seven in seven scoreless innings to help blank the Cleveland Indians 1-0.

Brigham costly as Marlins struggle

Marlins reliever Jeff Brigham gave up those three aforementioned home runs to the Mets in the seventh inning to earn the loss.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez struck out three times and stranded six runners in the team's 7-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sano's walk-off lifts Twins

Miguel Sano hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning to see the Minnesota Twins past the Atlanta Braves 5-3.

Monday's results

New York Mets 6-2 Miami Marlins

New York Mets 5-4 Miami Marlins

New York Yankees 9-6 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 9-7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers 1-0 Cleveland Indians

Chicago White Sox 7-4 Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox 7-5 Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Los Angeles Angels

Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago Cubs 6-5 Oakland Athletics

Minnesota Twins 5-3 Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals 4-0 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 St Louis Cardinals

Braves at Twins

Two playoff-bound teams battle in this NL v AL matchup. Mike Foltynewicz (2-5, 6.37) makes his first appearance for the Braves since June 22, coming off a demotion to Triple-A. Twins right-hander Jose Berrios is having his best season, with a 2.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.