Mets sweep doubleheader against Marlins, top .500 for first time since May
Now everyone can see why the New York Mets were not sellers at the MLB trade deadline following back-to-back wins against the Miami Marlins.
J.D. Davis, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso homered in the seventh inning to rally the Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Marlins to complete a double-header sweep on Monday.
The Mets won the opener 6-2 behind a strong outing from Jacob deGrom, who pitched seven innings, giving up just two earned runs and striking out eight.
And just like that, the Mets have won four consecutive games, 11 of 12 and are over the .500 mark for the first time since May 2.
The Mets (57-56) are now just two games adrift of the second National League wild-card spot.
New York, who were 11 games under .500 as recently as July 12, were widely expected to be sellers prior to the trade deadline, possibly looking to deal young hurlers Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler. Instead, The Mets acquired pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Many Mets fans and baseball insiders shook their heads at the team's trade strategy. But the Mets have now gone 17-6 since the All-Star break. And with the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner (DeGrom) those young arms (Syndergaard and Wheeler) who did not get traded and the one who was added (Stroman), this is not a team anyone would want to face in a postseason series.
Villar hits for cycle
Jonathan Villar hit for the cycle in the Baltimore Orioles' 9-6 loss to the New York Yankees. Villar tripled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and then singled in the ninth to pull off the feat. He is the first Baltimore player to post a cycle since Felix Pie on August 14, 2009.
Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez hit two homers and drove in three runs in a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Texas Rangers lefty Mike Minor struck out seven in seven scoreless innings to help blank the Cleveland Indians 1-0.
Brigham costly as Marlins struggle
Marlins reliever Jeff Brigham gave up those three aforementioned home runs to the Mets in the seventh inning to earn the loss.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez struck out three times and stranded six runners in the team's 7-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
Sano's walk-off lifts Twins
Miguel Sano hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning to see the Minnesota Twins past the Atlanta Braves 5-3.
Leave no doubt.— MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2019
(MLB x @Supercuts) pic.twitter.com/wqSljQShLa
Monday's results
New York Mets 6-2 Miami Marlins
New York Mets 5-4 Miami Marlins
New York Yankees 9-6 Baltimore Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers 9-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Texas Rangers 1-0 Cleveland Indians
Chicago White Sox 7-4 Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox 7-5 Kansas City Royals
Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Los Angeles Angels
Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Chicago Cubs 6-5 Oakland Athletics
Minnesota Twins 5-3 Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Washington Nationals 4-0 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 St Louis Cardinals
Braves at Twins
Two playoff-bound teams battle in this NL v AL matchup. Mike Foltynewicz (2-5, 6.37) makes his first appearance for the Braves since June 22, coming off a demotion to Triple-A. Twins right-hander Jose Berrios is having his best season, with a 2.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.