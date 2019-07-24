×
Mets top Padres behind big game from Cano

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jul 2019, 11:38 IST
Robinson-Cano-USNews-072319-ftr-getty.jpg
Robinson Cano

Robinson Cano surprisingly led the New York Mets to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The second baseman went four for four and hit three home runs in the victory. He also drove in all five of his team's runs.

The Mets also received a solid pitching performance from Jason Vargas, who totalled eight strikeouts in six innings of work. 

The Padres only managed five hits and have struggled as of late. They have lost four of their past five and have dropped to 47-53 this season. New York, on the other hand, now hold a 46-54 record.

Stellar Smith

Caleb Smith notched nine strikeouts in seven innings in a 5-1 victory for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago White Sox.

Trevor Bauer tallied nine strikeouts as the Cleveland Indians fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 in 10 innings.

Trea Turner went four for five with two RBIs as the Washington Nationals dominated the Colorado Rockies 11-1.

Didi Gregorius had a game to remember. He went five for five with two runs scored and seven RBIs in the New York Yankees' thrilling 14-12 10-inning win over the Minnesota Twins.

 

Miserable Moran

Colin Moran went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 4-3 loss to the St Louis Cardinals.

Nick Markakis was hitless in five at-bats in the Atlanta Braves' 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

 

Gurriel's inside-the-park homer

The Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel managed to complete an inside-the-park home run against the Oakland Athletics.

Tuesday's results

St Louis Cardinals 4-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 11-1 Colorado Rockies
Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Cleveland Indians
Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Detroit Tigers
New York Mets 5-2 San Diego Padres
Boston Red Sox 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Kansas City Royals 5-4 Atlanta Braves
Miami Marlins 5-1 Chicago White Sox
Oakland Athletics 4-3 Houston Astros
Cincinnati Reds 14-6 Milwaukee Brewers
New York Yankees 14-12 Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers 7-2 Seattle Mariners
San Francisco Giants 5-4 Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

 

Royals at Braves

Kansas City topped Atlanta on Tuesday, but the Braves still lead the National League East by a wide margin. The Royals have been on a hot streak and will look to remain competitive against one of MLB's top teams at SunTrust Park.

Canó's 1st 3-homer game leads Mets over Padres 5-2
Mets top Rockies behind strong Matz performance
Arrieta celebrates 100th win as Phillies crush Marlins
Smith and Alonso shine in Mets win, Vlad hits first grand slam
Gardner's big game helps Yankees pull away from Rays
Mets snap five-game losing streak
Mets spoil superb performance from deGrom in loss to Reds
Brewers rally to beat Mets in 18 innings
Mets, Yankees trade double-digit scores to split doubleheader
Rays almost make history in win over Orioles
