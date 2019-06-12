Mets, Yankees trade double-digit scores to split doubleheader

Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off James Paxton in the first inning to set the tone as the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 10-4 to salvage a split of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Carlos Gomez and J.D. Davis added home runs later as the Mets collected 11 hits to score double digits in runs for the third time this MLB season.

Jason Vargas gave up three runs in six innings to claim the win for the Mets.

The Yankees hung up their own double-digit score in the first game of the New York doubleheader – winning 12-5.

Gio Urshela homered and drove in four runs, and Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit each added a home run and three RBIs to key the offense behind Masahiro Tanaka's four earned runs in 6.6 innings.

Beyond the obvious joy the Mets (33-34) can take out of beating their crosstown rivals in the much-hyped Subway Series, that nightcap win was big for them in the standings.

The Mets, who have played well since a rocky patch the first half of May, are only five games behind the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies and four-and-a-half games behind the second wild-card spot.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (41-25) are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays atop the American League East.

Grandal impresses but Brewers lose

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal went three for five with a home run and four RBIs in a 10-8 loss to the Houston Astros.

St Louis Cardinals right hander Dakota Hudson struck out six and gave up only one run in seven innings in a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon had a pair of home runs and drove in three in a 7-5 defeat against the Chicago White Sox.

Archer costly as Braves silence Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Chris Archer gave up four home runs in the span of five batters in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves – who won 7-5 – and seven runs in six innings.

Arenado showcases his all-time credentials

Question for debate: Is Nolan Arenado the greatest defensive third baseman of all time? Yet more evidence for his case here.

Can’t spell Nolan James Arenado without arm. pic.twitter.com/BQ7nEEu9Kr — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2019

Brewers at Astros

Two of the best offenses in baseball go at each other again in Houston. The Astros will use veteran right hander Justin Verlander, who is off to a great start (9-2, 2.31 ERA, 0.74 WHIP), with Milwaukee starting Brandon Woodruff (8-1, 3.87 ERA).