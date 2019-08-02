MLB hands out mass suspensions after Pirates-Reds brawl

Reds-Pirates brawl

The MLB has handed out suspensions to eight members of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds after a bench-clearing brawl on Tuesday.

The full brawl began at the start of the ninth inning, when Amir Garrett charged the Pirates' dugout, with tensions having been previously sparked in the seventh inning when Keone Kela threw a ball over Derek Dietrich's head.

Six players and both managers received varying suspensions, with Reds boss David Bell banned for six matches and the Pirates' Clint Hurdle given a two-game ban.

Pittsburgh pitcher Kela received the largest suspension of 10 games for "intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Dietrich", while Cincinnati pitcher Garrett was handed an eight-game ban for initiating the brawl.

Pirates infielder Jose Osuna received a five-game suspension, while Reds pitcher Jared Hughes, Pirates' Kyle Crick and former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, who now is with the Cleveland Indians, each were hit with a three-game ban.

On top of the suspensions, those six players and both managers copped undisclosed fines. Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin have also been fined.

"The incidents between these two clubs remain a source of concern, and it's reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today," MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre said in a statement.

"Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people.

"I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction."

All six players have elected to appeal their suspensions and will be able to play until those appeals are resolved.

Bell will start his suspension on Thursday, while Hurdle will begin his on Friday.

It is the second brawl between the two clubs, the first coming in April after Dietrich admired one of his home runs during a game in Pittsburgh.