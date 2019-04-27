Murphy's three hits help Rockies win ninth game in past 11
The Colorado Rockies continued their good form by beating the Atlanta Braves in MLB on Friday.
Colorado took down Atlanta 8-4 to move to 12-14 this season, but more importantly, the Rockies have now won four of their past five games and nine of their past 11 after starting the year 3-12.
A big reason for the team's success was Daniel Murphy, who went three for five with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in just his second game back from injury this month.
Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story added back-to-back home runs to support a decent outing from Antonio Senzatela in Colorado's second straight win.
Where the players play. #StoryTime #NolanBeingNolan pic.twitter.com/YfnxnzZ0QC— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 27, 2019
"We're playing good baseball," Murphy said earlier on Friday, via the Athletic. "We're starting to stack them up."
Colorado still sit in fourth in the National League West, but they are closing in on the San Diego Padres, who have won just four of their past 10 games as they are still struggling to score runs.
Super Scherzer
Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings while allowing two runs but the Washington Nationals lost to the Padres 4-3.
Philadelphia Phillies starter Jared Eickhoff allowed just two hits with no runs in seven innings of work in a 4-0 win over the Miami Marlins.
Marcus Stroman allowed one hit and no runs in seven innings of work in a 4-2 Toronto Blue Jays win over the Oakland Athletics.
Francisco Lindor went two for five with two home runs and three RBIs in the Cleveland Indians' 6-3 win over the Houston Astros.
Sucre struggles
Orioles catcher Jesus Sucre went 0 for four with three strikeouts in Baltimore's 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Cain takes incredible catch
The Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain robbed Todd Frazier of a home run.
"Not today. Not tonight." #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Zcx11hU7CN— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 27, 2019
Friday's results
Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 Miami Marlins
San Diego Padres 4-3 Washington Nationals
Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Oakland Athletics
Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 New York Mets
Colorado Rockies 8-4 Atlanta Braves
Chicago White Sox 12-11 Detroit Tigers
Cleveland Indians 6-3 Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins 6-1 Baltimore Orioles
Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Kansas City Royals
Cincinnati Reds 12-1 St Louis Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
Seattle Mariners 5-4 Texas Rangers
New York Yankees 7-3 San Francisco Giants
Rays at Red Sox
It is David Price (1-1, 3.75 ERA) against Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.38). It is crafty veterans going at each other and this one should be fun as the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox.