Murphy's three hits help Rockies win ninth game in past 11

Rockies

The Colorado Rockies continued their good form by beating the Atlanta Braves in MLB on Friday.

Colorado took down Atlanta 8-4 to move to 12-14 this season, but more importantly, the Rockies have now won four of their past five games and nine of their past 11 after starting the year 3-12.

A big reason for the team's success was Daniel Murphy, who went three for five with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in just his second game back from injury this month.

Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story added back-to-back home runs to support a decent outing from Antonio Senzatela in Colorado's second straight win.

"We're playing good baseball," Murphy said earlier on Friday, via the Athletic. "We're starting to stack them up."

Colorado still sit in fourth in the National League West, but they are closing in on the San Diego Padres, who have won just four of their past 10 games as they are still struggling to score runs.

Super Scherzer

Max Scherzer struck out 10 in seven innings while allowing two runs but the Washington Nationals lost to the Padres 4-3.

Philadelphia Phillies starter Jared Eickhoff allowed just two hits with no runs in seven innings of work in a 4-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Marcus Stroman allowed one hit and no runs in seven innings of work in a 4-2 Toronto Blue Jays win over the Oakland Athletics.

Francisco Lindor went two for five with two home runs and three RBIs in the Cleveland Indians' 6-3 win over the Houston Astros.

Sucre struggles

Orioles catcher Jesus Sucre went 0 for four with three strikeouts in Baltimore's 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Cain takes incredible catch

The Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain robbed Todd Frazier of a home run.

Friday's results

Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres 4-3 Washington Nationals

Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Oakland Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 New York Mets

Colorado Rockies 8-4 Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox 12-11 Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Indians 6-3 Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins 6-1 Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds 12-1 St Louis Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners 5-4 Texas Rangers

New York Yankees 7-3 San Francisco Giants

Rays at Red Sox

It is David Price (1-1, 3.75 ERA) against Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.38). It is crafty veterans going at each other and this one should be fun as the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox.