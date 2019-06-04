Orioles select Rutschman with number one pick

Adley Rutschman is heading to the Baltimore Orioles after being taken with the top pick in the MLB Draft on Monday.

Baltimore selected the 21-year-old from Oregon State with the first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Rutschman is just the fifth catcher ever to be taken with the top selection.

"It's everything I've always dreamed of," Rutschman told MLB Network after he was drafted. "This is an unbelievable feeling. I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Rutschman slashed .411/.575/.751 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Beavers this season. He also threw out base stealers at a 48.1 per cent rate.

Rutschman was considered the consensus top prospect in this year's draft.

"So many people have asked me, 'if you had one negative thing to say about him, what would it be?' I always tell them, 'nothing'," Oregon State interim coach Pat Bailey told Sports Illustrated last month. "There are a lot of really good players, but this guy's going to be a game-changer."

Rutschman was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and the conference's batting champion. He is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

The Kansas City Royals selected shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. out of Colleyville Heritage High School at number two and the Chicago White Sox followed by picking University of California infielder Andrew Vaughn.

Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday (Miami Marlins) and Hagerty High School outfielder Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers) rounded out the top five.