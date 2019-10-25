Phillies appoint former Yankees manager Girardi

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 25 Oct 2019, 04:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joe Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies have turned to Joe Girardi as their manager, the MLB franchise announced on Thursday.

Philadelphia hired former New York Yankees manager Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler on a three-year contract with a team option for 2023.

Girardi – who led the Yankees to World Series glory in 2009 before his exit in 2017 – also managed the Florida Marlins in 2006.

"I'm excited for this next chapter of my career," the 55-year-old said in a release. "The Phillies have a strong commitment to winning from the owners to the front office to the players to the fans. It's something that I've seen up close for the last 30 years of my baseball career.

"I played against the great Phillies players of the early '90s — from Dutch Daulton to John Kruk to Dave Hollins — and I managed against their teams during the incredible run they had from 2008 to 2011. To have my name now associated with this great franchise is something that I couldn't be happier about."

#Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as the 55th manager in franchise history. Girardi received a three-year contract with a club option for 2023.



Welcome to Philadelphia, Joe! pic.twitter.com/dLgfVWeu4b — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 24, 2019

Girardi, who has been serving as an analyst for Fox Sports' coverage of the MLB postseason, also interviewed for the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs jobs.

He has spent the last two seasons on the sidelines after the Yankees declined to renew his contract following a 2017 American League Championship Series loss to eventual champions the Houston Astros but had been open about his desire to return to managing.

He had been slated to lead Team USA in a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics next month, however backed out last week to concentrate on interviewing for MLB openings.

Advertisement

Girardi has a career record of 988-794 (.554) in 11 seasons.

The Phillies went 81-81 in 2019, Kapler's second season, despite loading up on the signing of Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330million contract.

Philadelphia have not made the playoffs since 2011, which was the last in a string of five consecutive postseason appearances that included a World Series championship in 2008.