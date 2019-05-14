Phillies top Brewers behind Hernandez and Harper

Bryce Harper (left) and Cesar Hernandez

Bryce Harper's offensive woes continued but the Philadelphia Phillies still extended their winning streak in MLB to three games with a 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The first-placed Phillies (24-16) have now won 11 of their past 15 games, and they seem to have a different hero every night.

Against the Brewers on Monday, second baseman Cesar Hernandez had his turn, homering, scoring three runs and recording two RBIs to power the offense.

And Harper – the Phillies' $330million free-agent addition in the offseason – made a diving catch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to prevent at least two runs and possibly save the victory.

Yet Harper's well-documented struggles at the plate continued, as he went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts. Those strikeouts elicited loud boos from Phillies fans. He is now batting .175 in May, with one home run.

The in-form Phillies are three-and-a-half games clear of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Moncada inspires White Sox

Yoan Moncada hit two solo home runs in the Chicago White Sox's 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Luplow struggles

Indians right fielder Jordan Luplow struck out in all three plate appearances against the White Sox.

Ohtani is back!

Shohei Ohtani rips his first home run of the year for the Los Angeles Angels, who topped the Minnesota Twins 5-4.

First BIG FLY for Ohtani! pic.twitter.com/8vdqRujcbb — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2019

Sunday, George Springer had two home runs and five hits. Monday, he did something amazing with his glove as the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1.

George has a spring in his step. pic.twitter.com/ZA4JLMsKmS — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2019

Monday's results

New York Yankees-Baltimore Orioles (postponed)

Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 8-1 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox 5-2 Cleveland Indians

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners 6-5 Oakland Athletics

​Padres at Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have their sights set on the NL West crown but they must do well in head-to-head competition against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Padres rookie right hander Chris Paddack (3-1, 1.55 ERA) has pitched brilliantly. Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.31 ERA) has laboured in his last two starts, giving up seven earned runs, three home runs in 12.6 innings … but he is still Clayton Kershaw.