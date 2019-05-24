×
Polanco proving his worth as Twins keep rolling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    24 May 2019, 08:30 IST
Jorge Polanco
Jorge Polanco

Jorge Polanco keeps on rolling and so do the Minnesota Twins in MLB.

Minnesota dropped the Los Angeles Angels 16-7 on Thursday and are one of only two teams in baseball with 33 wins.

Polanco has been a huge part of that as he went two for three with his ninth home run of the season in the win over Los Angeles.

He signed a five-year, $25million contract extension with the Twins before the season and that is looking like an absolute bargain right now.

But, as good as the young infielder has been, the Twins have truly been a revelation this year as they lead all of MLB with a .673 winning percentage and 98 home runs.

Minnesota are on pace to shatter MLB's team home run record and are projected to hit more than 300 homers this season.

They hit eight homers against the Angels on Thursday and have hit 25 in their past nine games.

Rizzo shines in Cubs' loss

Anthony Rizzo went four for five with three runs scored and three RBIs but the Chicago Cubs lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 9-7.

Steve Pearce finally hit his first home run of the year as part of a three-for-five day in the Boston Red Sox's 8-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham went three for four with a home run in a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Senzatela struggles

Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela gave up eight earned runs and nine hits in 3.1 innings of work in a 14-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

 

Riley's nice catch

Braves rookie Austin Riley became the first Atlanta player to hit five home runs in his first nine games with the team, but he flashed the leather, too, with a nice sliding catch in a 5-4 win in 13 innings over the San Francisco Giants.

Thursday's results

New York Mets 6-4 Washington Nationals
New York Yankees 6-5 Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates 14-6 Colorado Rockies
Boston Red Sox 8-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Miami Marlins 5-2 Detroit Tigers
Philadelphia Phillies 9-7 Chicago Cubs
Atlanta Braves 5-4 San Francisco Giants
Minnesota Twins 16-7 Los Angeles Angels
Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 Cleveland Indians
Chicago White Sox 4-0 Houston Astros

 

Mariners at Athletics

The Seattle Mariners need to get something going soon if they hope to fight for a wild-card spot in the American League and Wade LeBlanc (2-1, 7.36 ERA), especially, needs to get some things figured out. Daniel Mengden (1-1, 3.65) has one of the more interesting deliveries in baseball, so he will be plenty entertaining in his start.

