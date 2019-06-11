×
Red Sox bringing Ortiz back to Boston after shooting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    11 Jun 2019, 04:50 IST
DavidOrtiz-cropped
Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz

The Boston Red Sox have sent a plane to the Dominican Republic to bring David Ortiz back to the United States after he was shot on Sunday.

Former Red Sox slugger Ortiz – a 10-time MLB All-Star and three-time World Series champion – was wounded in the "lower back/abdominal region" in Santo Domingo in his homeland.

Ortiz underwent a six-hour operation – his media assistant Leo Lopez told ESPN – and the Red Sox confirmed they organised his transportation so the 43-year-old can continue his recovery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"Right now, the club's exclusive focus is on David's health and well-being," Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters on Monday. "And we're doing everything we can to get David back to Boston as soon as possible."

"David Ortiz is probably the most beloved and one of the most important players in our history, leading us to multiple World Series championships, and an active member in the community," Kennedy added.

"I would be hard-pressed to think of anyone more beloved than David. It's a very difficult day for the organisation.

"I love David Ortiz. We all love David Ortiz. So telling my kids last night what had happened was very difficult. It's hard to express what David Ortiz means to the Boston Red Sox. When you love someone and they come in harm's way, it's jarring. But you have to put those emotions aside and focus on what’s necessary."

 

