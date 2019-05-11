Red Sox thump Mariners to top .500 mark for first time

Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox hammered the Seattle Mariners 14-1 at Fenway Park on Friday to move to 20-19, their first time above .500 all year.

That seemed a longshot as recently as April 28, when the Red Sox were 11-17. But since then, the reigning MLB champions have won nine of 11 outings and have looked better in all aspects of their game, as epitomised by the resounding win against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers clubbed home runs, and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out five, to earn the victory.

The Red Sox had made headlines this week after some questioned their decision to visit the White House on Thursday. There was speculation that the visit had unveiled some underlying racial discord, with several members of Boston's team skipping the ceremony with president Donald Trump.

Friday's victory and Boston's current hot streak are putting the focus back on the playing field, where the World Series champions have returned to form.

Studs of the Night

Minnesota Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who pitched seven scoreless frames, striking out five and yielding only one hit in a 6-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers. He now has 20 straight scoreless innings.

Justin Verlander, who yielded one hit and struck out eight in seven scoreless innings in the Houston Astros' 3-0 win against the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, who hit two home runs and drove in three runs in a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Colorado Rockies' starting lineup: Eight of the nine starters had either two or more hits or RBIs in a 12-2 rout of the San Diego Padres.

Duds of the Night

Miami Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (10 hits and 10 earned runs in three innings) had a very bad day at the office in an 11-2 thrashing at the hands of the New York Mets.

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins went hitless in four at-bats with three Ks and five men left on base.

Highlights

Amed Rosario's grand slam highlighted an eight-run first inning for the Mets.

The best way to start a Friday night. @Amed_Rosario pic.twitter.com/RZudZsLpiS — New York Mets (@Mets) May 10, 2019

Byron Buxton took flight to make a great catch at the wall for the Twins.

Feeling like a million Bux. pic.twitter.com/CrWcoonDcr — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2019

What's Next

The Milwaukee Brewers (24-16) at the Chicago Cubs (22-14) — Both teams entered this series red hot. The Cubs had won 10 of 11, while the Brewers had won six straight. They ran that streak to seven with a 7-0 shutout of the Cubs on Friday that left the two teams effectively tied for first in the NL Central. Both of Saturday's starters have yet to lose in 2019 as the Brewers send Zach Davies (4-0, 1.56 ERA) against veteran Cole Hamels (3-0, 3.38 ERA).