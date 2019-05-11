×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Red Sox thump Mariners to top .500 mark for first time

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    11 May 2019, 12:04 IST
Devers-Rafael-USNews-063018-ftr-getty
Rafael Devers

The Boston Red Sox hammered the Seattle Mariners 14-1 at Fenway Park on Friday to move to 20-19, their first time above .500 all year.

That seemed a longshot as recently as April 28, when the Red Sox were 11-17. But since then, the reigning MLB champions have won nine of 11 outings and have looked better in all aspects of their game, as epitomised by the resounding win against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers clubbed home runs, and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out five, to earn the victory.

The Red Sox had made headlines this week after some questioned their decision to visit the White House on Thursday. There was speculation that the visit had unveiled some underlying racial discord, with several members of Boston's team skipping the ceremony with president Donald Trump.

Friday's victory and Boston's current hot streak are putting the focus back on the playing field, where the World Series champions have returned to form.

 

Studs of the Night

Minnesota Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who pitched seven scoreless frames, striking out five and yielding only one hit in a 6-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers. He now has 20 straight scoreless innings.

Justin Verlander, who yielded one hit and struck out eight in seven scoreless innings in the Houston Astros' 3-0 win against the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, who hit two home runs and drove in three runs in a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Advertisement

The Colorado Rockies' starting lineup: Eight of the nine starters had either two or more hits or RBIs in a 12-2 rout of the San Diego Padres.

 

Duds of the Night

Miami Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (10 hits and 10 earned runs in three innings) had a very bad day at the office in an 11-2 thrashing at the hands of the New York Mets.

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins went hitless in four at-bats with three Ks and five men left on base.

 

Highlights

Amed Rosario's grand slam highlighted an eight-run first inning for the Mets.

Byron Buxton took flight to make a great catch at the wall for the Twins.

What's Next

The Milwaukee Brewers (24-16) at the Chicago Cubs (22-14) — Both teams entered this series red hot. The Cubs had won 10 of 11, while the Brewers had won six straight. They ran that streak to seven with a 7-0 shutout of the Cubs on Friday that left the two teams effectively tied for first in the NL Central. Both of Saturday's starters have yet to lose in 2019 as the Brewers send Zach Davies (4-0, 1.56 ERA) against veteran Cole Hamels (3-0, 3.38 ERA).

Advertisement
Bruce hits first homer as Mariners batter Red Sox 6-5
RELATED STORY
Narvaez, Bruce homer as Mariners beat Red Sox 10-8
RELATED STORY
Brewers hold off Rockies, Porcello leads Red Sox to win
RELATED STORY
Yankees cruise to win over Mariners
RELATED STORY
Mariners crush White Sox to hold MLB's best record
RELATED STORY
Red Sox, Yankees claim extra-inning wins to continue turnarounds
RELATED STORY
President Donald Trump welcomes Red Sox to White House
RELATED STORY
Gonzales pitches into 9th, Mariners 7-1 for first time
RELATED STORY
Braves, Red Sox bullpens both lose as Kimbrel sits at home
RELATED STORY
Paxton leads Yankees to win over Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us