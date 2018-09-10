Rodgers returns after scary injury, leads Packers to victory

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury, but made a stunning and welcome return in the second half.

More than just return to the field, Rodgers led the Packers to the biggest comeback victory in the team's history, as they overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 24-23.

With just more than nine minutes remaining before half-time, Rodgers went down and clutched his left leg after Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris fell on him during a sack.

After spending a few minutes in the medical tent, Rodgers left the field on a cart.

While Packers fans feared the worst, Rodgers surprised almost everyone by coming out on the sideline for the second half. The Lambeau Field crowd let out a huge roar as he walked out on the field.

Although noticeably favouring his left leg at times in the second half, Rodgers completed 17-of-23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns to key the improbable victory.

Afterward, Rodgers told NBC he had hurt his knee on that first-half sack, but he guaranteed he would play next week.