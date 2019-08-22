Tigers pull off stunning upset after Astros' baserunning mishaps
The Detroit Tigers upstaged the Houston Astros 2-1 in MLB action on Wednesday.
Houston wasted a complete-game, two-hit, two-run performance from Astros ace Justin Verlander, who became just the fifth pitcher in history to record at least 10 strikeouts in seven successive games.
The story of the game came in the eighth and ninth innings when the Astros ran into the final out at third base twice.
A player is never supposed to make the last out at third. Jose Altuve and Robinson Chirinos did it in consecutive innings. The latter did it to end the game.
Chirinos doubled to right to go four for four in the game and with Houston trailing 2-1 in the final frame, he was doing all he could to get as close to home as he could. He was caught after a good relay, though, and that sealed the Astros' fate.
In the previous inning, Altuve was caught trying to advance from first to third on a groundout by Alex Bregman to shortstop.
Verlander only allowed two hits but both were solo home runs. The Astros star has now given up a career-high 33 homers this season. Every single run Verlander has given up in his last two starts has come by way of solo homers.
Giolito blanks Twins
Chicago White Sox righty Lucas Giolito threw a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins with 12 strikeouts and zero walks.
Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin threw eight shut-out innings while striking out four in an 11-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Padres pair struggle
Josh Naylor and Hunter Renfroe both went 0 for four with two strikeouts in the San Diego Padres' 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Cubs' Castellanos stays hot
Nicholas Castellanos has homered in three straight games for the Chicago Cubs. He has eight homers in 19 games since being traded to Chicago.
Nicholas Castellanos has played 19 games with the @Cubs.— MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2019
He has homered 8 times. pic.twitter.com/LLtMwuFa17
Wednesday's results
Cincinnati Reds 4-2 San Diego Padres
Chicago White Sox 4-0 Minnesota Twins
Colorado Rockies 7-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 Seattle Mariners
Baltimore Orioles 8-1 Kansas City Royals
Texas Rangers 8-7 Los Angeles Angels
Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Boston Red Sox
Washington Nationals 11-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Atlanta Braves 5-0 Miami Marlins
New York Mets 4-3 Cleveland Indians
Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 St Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs 12-11 San Francisco Giants
Detroit Tigers 2-1 Houston Astros
Oakland Athletics 6-4 New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Toronto Blue Jays
Indians at Mets
The Mets came back in dramatic fashion to win on Wednesday after giving up the lead in the 10th inning. This series has been very good already and we expect Thursday's game to be great too.