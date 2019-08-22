Tigers pull off stunning upset after Astros' baserunning mishaps

The Detroit Tigers upstaged the Houston Astros 2-1 in MLB action on Wednesday.

Houston wasted a complete-game, two-hit, two-run performance from Astros ace Justin Verlander, who became just the fifth pitcher in history to record at least 10 strikeouts in seven successive games.

The story of the game came in the eighth and ninth innings when the Astros ran into the final out at third base twice.

A player is never supposed to make the last out at third. Jose Altuve and Robinson Chirinos did it in consecutive innings. The latter did it to end the game.

Chirinos doubled to right to go four for four in the game and with Houston trailing 2-1 in the final frame, he was doing all he could to get as close to home as he could. He was caught after a good relay, though, and that sealed the Astros' fate.

In the previous inning, Altuve was caught trying to advance from first to third on a groundout by Alex Bregman to shortstop.

Verlander only allowed two hits but both were solo home runs. The Astros star has now given up a career-high 33 homers this season. Every single run Verlander has given up in his last two starts has come by way of solo homers.

Giolito blanks Twins

Chicago White Sox righty Lucas Giolito threw a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins with 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin threw eight shut-out innings while striking out four in an 11-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Padres pair struggle

Josh Naylor and Hunter Renfroe both went 0 for four with two strikeouts in the San Diego Padres' 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs' Castellanos stays hot

Nicholas Castellanos has homered in three straight games for the Chicago Cubs. He has eight homers in 19 games since being traded to Chicago.

