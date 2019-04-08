×
Trout steals show as Angels shine, Yankees crush Orioles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:12 IST
trout-mike-04072019-getty-ftr.jpg
Mike Trout

Mike Trout is earning his keep, and then some, after leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Texas Rangers 7-2 in MLB action on Sunday.

Trout – who signed a 12-year, $430million extension last month – had an impressive showing in the Angels' home series against the Rangers. 

The Angels star completed one of the best four-game series of all-time, tying his career-best streak of four consecutive games with homers.

Trout also became just the fifth player in history to hit five home runs across his team's first four home games of the season. 

But, what is more impressive is his numbers from these few games alone. In 18 plate appearances against Texas, Trout reached base 13 times and is now hitting .391/.581/1.000 with 11 total walks.

He was six for 11 at the plate with a 2.631 OPS, which is the third-highest ever in a four-game series — with a minimum of 15 plate appearances. He joined the company of Babe Ruth (3.111) and Mickey Mantle (2.850).

 

Sanchez matches A-Rod

Gary Sanchez reached a New York Yankee milestone while also becoming the American League home run leader. He was the first Yankees player with a three-home run, six RBI game since Alex Rodriguez completed the feat on April 26, 2005. Sanchez helped New York to a 15-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles.

St Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright pitched six innings in the team's 4-1 victory against the San Diego Padres. He allowed five hits while striking out nine and was awarded his first win of the season.

The Boston Red Sox have Mitch Moreland to thank for their narrow 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit a home run in the seventh inning in the pitchers' duel.

 

Giants endure game to forget

The San Francisco Giants were not good on Sunday. The team pieced together only five hits in their 3-0 shut-out loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Leadoff hitter Steven Duggar had the worst game, going 0 for four at the plate.

 

Yelich reaches century

Hello 100. Christian Yelich reached the triple-digit home run mark for his career with this blast in the Milwaukee Brewers' 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The benches cleared during the Cincinnati Reds' matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh went on to claim a 7-5 victory.

 

Sunday's results

New York Yankees 15-3 Baltimore Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Minnesota Twins
Detroit Tigers 3-1 Kansas City Royals
Cleveland Indians 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves 4-3 Miami Marlins
Washington Nationals 12-9 New York Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Cincinnati Reds
Houston Astros 9-8 Oakland Athletics
Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Chicago Cubs
Seattle Mariners 12-5 Chicago White Sox
St Louis Cardinals 4-1 San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Texas Rangers
Boston Red Sox 1-0 Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers 12-6 Colorado Rockies

 

Athletics at Orioles

The Athletics or Orioles will move to .500 by the end of Monday. Oakland will send Marco Estrada to the mound. The A's have ended up losing all three games the righty has started, although his record remains clean (0-0). The veteran is hoping to break that streak in the opener of the four-game series. Andrew Cashner (1-1) will start for the Orioles.

