Yankees dominate Padres' Paddack in big win

Chris Paddack

San Diego Padres rookie Chris Paddack is starting to show signs of weakness and his faults were glaring in a 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Paddack gave up four earned runs and three homers for the first time in his career in the loss and was clearly frustrated on the mound.

And now, in his past three starts, he has given up five home runs after giving up two in his first seven.

Paddack is still the leading candidate in the race for the Rookie of the Year in the National League, but he is also discovering not every ballpark is Petco.

Yankee Stadium is a tough place to pitch and Paddack had trouble keeping the ball in that ballpark.

There's a Giostorm in the area. pic.twitter.com/FobS96sZQV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 29, 2019

James Paxton made his return from the injured list for the Yankees and tossed four hitless, scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Puello goes deep

Angels outfielder Cesar Puello went three for six with his first career home run and four RBIs in Los Angeles' 12-7 win in extra innings over the Oakland Athletics.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell went three for five with three RBIs and his 18th homer of the season in a 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto went two for four with a home run and two RBIs in a 14-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Woeful Wacha

St Louis Cardinals righty Michael Wacha's move to the bullpen did not help his performance as he gave up six runs in one inning of work in an 11-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Garcia robs Soler

White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia robbed Jorge Soler of a home run in Chicago's 8-7 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Wednesday's results

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees 7-0 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels 12-7 Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers 8-7 Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Indians 14-9 Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers 4-2 Baltimore Orioles

Miami Marlins 4-2 San Francisco Giants

Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals 14-4 Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox 8-7 Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs 2-1 Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies 5-4 Arizona Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 St Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 New York Mets

Twins at Rays

Martin Perez (7-1, 2.95 ERA) might just be the new Charlie Morton. Perez struggled throughout his career with the Rangers, but has been rejuvenated in Minnesota and is looking like the stud Texas thought he could be. Now he is matched up with Morton (5-0, 2.54), who did much of the same thing when he signed with the Houston Astros three years ago. No matter where either player is in his career, this is a great pitching matchup.