1 player the Golden State Warriors can sign before the NBA trade deadline in order to make the playoffs

The Golden State Warriors have done a commendable job this season despite missing star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry has shown that he is still an elite player, and has been providing MVP-level production.

However, despite their best efforts, the team sits at a 6-6 record, which is only good for 11th in the Western Conference. It's clear the Warriors need an extra push to reach the postseason, and their best option is to acquire a star player before the NBA trade deadline.

1 Player the Golden State Warriors should go for before the NBA trade deadline

Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors made a hasty move, before the commencement of the NBA season, to replace sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson. The franchise signed Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Phoenix Suns, with an intent to start him at the 2. However, it is safe to say the move has not worked in their favor, as the swingman has failed to impress so far.

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors can move for a much more productive shooting guard in Zach LaVine, who has been on a tear this NBA season. LaVine is averaging 28.3 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season and is also showing improvement on the defensive end. These numbers are a significant upgrade over Oubre Jr., who has averaged a dismal 11 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat eyeing a swoop for Bradley Beal despite resistance from Washington Wizards

LaVine is the perfect target, as he can effortlessly combine with Stephen Curry to create a versatile backcourt. Curry can play off-ball, which ensures the former Minnesota Timberwolves star could get enough touches per game. The Golden State Warriors will have to part ways with Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney and two Top-5 protected first round picks in order to acquire Zach LaVine's services.

messing around trying to find Zach Lavine a new home pic.twitter.com/bSBSJoP8dw — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

If the Warriors manage to go ahead with this NBA trade, it will hugely improve their chances of booking a playoff berth, which looks like an unrealistic target as things currently stand. It will also take the scoring and playmaking pressure off Steph Curry, and allow him to play more freely.

Steph Curry this season:



30.6 PPG

6.8 APG

4.8 RPG

1.2 SPG

45 FG%

39 3P%

95 FT%



Putting up MVP numbers. pic.twitter.com/A3LsFVPvLJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 9, 2021

Also Read: NBA Power Rankings: Listing the top 5 GMs in the league