10 best players to pick for NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 season

With NBA training camp underway, the start of the season on October 24 is approaching quickly. It's high time for NBA Fantasy team managers to kick off their preparations for player selection, aiming to secure victory in their respective leagues.

To assist with your fantasy draft preparations, here's a list of the top 10 players to consider selecting for NBA Fantasy.

Top 10 players for your NBA Fantasy league

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, and 2.0 bpg in 2022-23. When fully healthy, he is a dominant force that can rack up numbers for your fantasy team. However, he is known for missing games due to injury. He appeared in 56 out of 82 games last year.

#9. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is poised for a resurgence in the upcoming season. Following his participation in just 47 games last year, KD is anticipated to be a valuable addition to fantasy teams this season. Although his scoring output might decline due to the Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Bradley Beal, the power forward is a well-established, efficient scorer who can contribute to rebounding and playmaking.

#8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an intriguing player to watch this season, especially after the recent trade of Damian Lillard. Given his impressive averages of 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg, and 5.7 apg per game from the previous season, Giannis could find himself in favorable situations with more open opportunities as Lillard draws double teams, potentially leading to improved statistics.

#7. Steph Curry

Steph Curry delivered an impressive performance last season, averaging 29.4 ppg along with 6.1 rpg and 6.3 apg. With the addition of Chris Paul to the Warriors' roster, Curry's assist numbers might experience a decline. However, there's a possibility that he will have more opportunities to accumulate statistics, particularly early in the season, as Draymond Green is sidelined due to injury

#6. Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton, the point guard for the Indiana Pacers, had an outstanding season, averaging a double-double with 20.7 ppg and 10.4 apg. Haliburton is poised for continued improvement with the team strengthening through additions like Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin and more experienced players like Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin in the starting lineup.

#5. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has steadily climbed the ranks to superstardom, maintaining consistent performance by playing in 74 regular-season games last year. He posted impressive averages of 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game during that season. With the addition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics All-Star's performance in fantasy basketball will undoubtedly be an intriguing spectacle to watch.

#4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as the clear number-one option for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which positions him as a prime fantasy point producer. Last season, he averaged an impressive 31.4 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.8 rpg, 1.6 spg, and 1.0 bpg. As the Thunder are anticipated to improve this season, all eyes will be on him as a fantasy standout.

#3. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 ppg, 8.6 RPG, and 8.0 assists in 66 games last season. As the Dallas Mavericks are now actively pursuing a championship, you can anticipate Doncic going all-in and maintaining exceptional statistics, which should please fantasy team managers.

#2. Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP posted remarkable averages of 33.1 ppg and 10.2 rpg last season. As the primary offensive option for the Philadelphia 76ers in their pursuit of a championship, Joel Embiid is poised for another dominant year, assuming he remains injury-free. His dependable production and physical attributes make him a valuable asset in fantasy basketball.

#1. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic delivered impressive numbers, averaging 24.5 ppg, 11.8 RPG, and 9.8 apg across 69 games in the 2022-23 season. Known for his remarkable efficiency and consistent presence in the Denver Nuggets' lineup, Jokic stands out as one of the top choices for fantasy basketball. His scoring, rebounding, and playmaking abilities make him an exceptional option in this league.