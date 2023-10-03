10 most expensive items owned by $3,000,000,000 worth Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan became a billionaire following his successful NBA career and his tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets.
He has made some expensive purchases, which includes a private jet and a golf course, among other things.
Most expensive items owned by Michael Jordan
With a net worth of $3 billion, Michael Jordan owns quite a few expensive items. Let's have a look at ten of them:
#10 A mansion in Miami
Several years ago, Michael Jordan bought a property in Miami, which cost him around $300,000. This is a super luxurious mansion where Jordan could spend a lot of time to relax and have a good time.
#9 A mansion in Charlotte
During his time as Hornets' owner, Jordan bought a property in Charlotte, worth around $3 million, which was as luxurious as the one he bought in Miami.
#8 Watch collection
Michael Jordan has a wide collection of expensive watches, featuring some of the most expensive Rolex ones. So, it doesn't come as a suprise that his collection is worth more than a million dollars.
#7 Car Collection
Like his watch collection, Jordan owns a lot of cars, with some of them, like his Ferrari and Mercedes being among the most expensive in the market. His watch collection is estimated at around $10 million.
#6 The Bear Club in Miami
Like Miami and Charlotte, Jordan owns another property, this time in Florida, called the "Bear Club". It cost him around $20 million, and it's as luxurious as the other two.
#5 A Golf course
Jordan loved golf during his playing days and continued to play after his retirement from the NBA. He even went on to buy a golf course in Florida to have his own property where he could play golf. The golf course cost him around $15 million.
#4 A private jet
A lot of rich and famous NBA players own a private jet so that they can travel as comfortably as they want and avoid regular flights. Likewise, Jordan owns a private jet, which he bought for $61.5 million.
#3 A yacht
Apart from his private jet, Michael Jordan also owns a very luxurious yacht, which he bought for $80 million.
#2 Becoming Hornets' owner
This was his most expensive purchase, as he spent $175 million to buy the Charlotte Hornets. However, he made Charlotte one of the most expensive franchise in the league and sold it for $3 billion.
#1 A mansion in Chicago
Like Florida, Charlotte and Miami, Jordan owns another property, this one in Chicago.
He bought the mansion during his time with the Bulls, where he spent the majority of his career, claiming six NBA championships and Finals MVP awards. Jordan bought the property for $21 million.
