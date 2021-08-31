10 fastest NBA players heading into the 2021-22 season

The pace with which the modern game is played has made speed a necessity in the NBA. A player as nifty as Kyrie Irving, who is also fast, is nearly unguardable, as he can hurt his opponent in many ways.

NBA players have learned to use their speed more, especially in clutch situations. Although the isolation game has not been entirely effective, guards call for screens and aim to use their speed against big men who don't move as quickly as other guards.

Whether it's driving through the lane, getting transition baskets or having quick feet to stay in front of defenders, speed has turned out to be a necessity rather than a luxury. While every NBA player moves up and down the court at an impressive pace, a few move a lot quicker than others.

As we approach the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, here are the ten fastest NBA players going into the new campaign:

#10 Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder (#17) of the Lakers

Looking at Dennis Schroder, it is evident he can get on his bikes when he wants. His speed and ball-handling skills have made him a prime target in the NBA over the years.

The 6' 1" guard caught the eye of the LA Lakers, leading to his acquisition ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season. Although he was not a great fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he had bursts of brilliance when both superstars were sidelined.

With his recent move to the Boston Celtics, it will be exciting to see how he utilizes his pace to help the C's compete in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#9 John Wall

John Wall (#1) of the Houston Rockets dribbles against Paul George (#13)

John Wall deserves to be higher up on the list based on how explosive he is when he is healthy. However, injuries have kept him away from NBA action for almost two seasons now.

After his smooth finish Tuesday night, check out the best of @JohnWall behind-the-back in transition. pic.twitter.com/OTVr069Unq — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2021

With his return to action, he could undoubtedly show a degree of the quickness that has got him up on this list. Although he has a decent three-point shot, breezing past defenders and attacking the rim is more his forte.

#8 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker (#8) of the New York Knicks

Skill-wise, Kemba Walker comes closest to playing at the level Irving does, which is why he is rated as one of the best point guards in the NBA. Although injuries have affected his movement in recent years, he is getting back to playing at an elite level as was seen with the Boston Celtics during the 2019-20 season.

The New York Knicks will be one to keep an eye on Walker, as they have athletic point guards in Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley. However, Walker's combination of skill and speed might give him an edge.

#7 LeBron James

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers drives to the basket.

At 36, the things LeBron James does are astonishing. Although he has slowed down a bit and focuses more on playmaking, he is unstoppable when he puts his head down and attacks the rim.

Lebron James chase down block on Iguodala vs 73-9 Warriors. Finals, game 7.



June 19th, 2016. pic.twitter.com/7xERK8F6JG — Iconic NBA Plays (@IconicNBAplays) March 17, 2019

Despite his enormous frame, LeBron James still does an immaculate job of running the floor.

His chase-down block against Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals will go down as the best example of a player reaching top speed. While Bron might not be as fast or willing to make such plays regularly, he still has a lot in the tank.

