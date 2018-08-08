Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

History of basketball: 10 quirky facts you probably didn't know about the NBA

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
325   //    08 Aug 2018, 20:00 IST

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

The offseason marks the peak of boredom for diehard NBA fans like me. But it also a time to think about all the great experiences the league has had in store for basketball fans ever since its inception, and especially the times from when the Bird-Magic rivalry took the league to a whole other level of popularity it hadn't experienced beforehand.

What you're about to dive into is an assortment of trivia questions that your average weekend quizmaster wouldn't be asking you about - but is definitely something you can tell your friends about. These facts are not ranked in any order except the one in which they popped into my head.

#1 The Miami Heat retired their own #23 jersey in honour of Michael Jordan, even though he never played for them

Michael Jordan #23...
Michael Jordan #23...

That the greatest basketball player of all time would have his jersey retired by the teams he played for is obvious. After all, who else could do justice to MJ's iconic #23 jersey in a Chicago Bulls uniform?

What is not obvious, however, is that a team he never played for, and routinely beat in the playoffs in the latter part of his career, had enough respect for him to retire his jersey. The Miami Heat organization was unable to give LeBron James his favoured #23 jersey which he wore in Cleveland because they'd already retired it for MJ.

Thus, LeBron wore the #6 jersey for 4 seasons after taking his talents to South Beach.

The Heat have retired four numbers, although only three of the players played for the franchise. Michael Jordan was the first player to be honored despite not having played for the Heat. Pat Riley retired Jordan's signature No. 23 before his final game in Miami during the 2002-03 season as a tribute to his career. 

The Heat have also announced plans to retire the #1 number worn by Chris Bosh from 2010 to 2016, but have not yet set a date for the formal ceremony.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan Isiah Thomas NBA Players
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
Michael Jordan stats - 5 untouchable feats of His Airness
RELATED STORY
Players with the most NBA championships
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Buzzer Beaters of All Time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA small forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Ranking the 10 Craziest Draft-Day Trades of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA playoff final series of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA Brawls
RELATED STORY
NBA All-time Scoring Leaders: Top 10 regular season...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Shot Blocking Guards in NBA History 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us