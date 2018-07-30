Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Legendary NBA Players whose Jersey Numbers were Retired

Sahar Hadida
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
185   //    30 Jul 2018, 01:44 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics retired 22 numbers, the most in the NBA

The greatest honour a basketball player can receive after his retirement is having his jersey number retired as well. The respect of having the team you represented prevent any other player from wearing the number you had on your back as a testimony of your great career.

Number retirement doesn’t come easy. Only the greatest of the greats earn this privilege and they had to work hard and play exceptionally well to get it. Moreover, it is evidence to how a single person can affect the legacy and history of a franchise and set his place in the hearts of millions of fans all around the world.

Some of the players who got their number retired by their team are also staples in NBA history. They helped shape the era they played in and were featured in some of the greatest moments and rivalries the league ever had to offer.

Here is a look at the greatest NBA players ever to have their jersey number retired.

#1 Michael Jordan, No. 23 retired by the Bulls and the Heat

Michael Jordan #23...
Jordan and his 1990's Chicago Bulls ruled the league with an iron fist, winning six titles in six finals appearances

Michael Jordan's name has become a synonym for the NBA. Widely considered the greatest of all time, Jordan and his 1990's Chicago Bulls ruled the league with an iron fist, winning six titles in six finals appearances.

It didn’t matter how good you were or how much Michael's health was in question, he was always better.

Jordan is Chicago's all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes. He is also responsible for the Bulls' first NBA Finals appearance and title in 1991, eventually winning six of those.

Chicago's greatest achievement without Jordan is reaching the conference finals, only once before and once after his era.

Jordan's legacy extends outside of Chicago, as he is fourth on the NBA all-time leading scorers list and holds the best career point average of 30.1 per game.

This might explain why the Miami Heat decided to retire his number as well in 2003, even though he never played a single game for the team.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers Michael Jordan Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Sahar Hadida
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 10 Greatest NBA players of all time
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest NBA Players ever - 41 to 50 on our Best NBA...
RELATED STORY
5 Oldest NBA Players of All Time 
RELATED STORY
5 NBA Players whose career was ruined because of drugs
RELATED STORY
10 Most Popular NBA Franchises on Social Media
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest role players in NBA history
RELATED STORY
5 best trash talkers in NBA History
RELATED STORY
10 Best Statues of NBA Players 
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest rivalries in NBA history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA coaches of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us