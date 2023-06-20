10 NBA Draft classes with most championship rings in last 20 years

The NBA draft is coming up this week on Thursday, June 22. Victor Wembanyama headlines this year’s class of NBA draft prospects. He is expected to go first overall in the draft and bring the San Antonio Spurs back to championship glory.

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are also expected to be unreal talents in this year's draft. These three and other prospects could find a way to championship glory. Perhaps, there is another Nikola Jokic lurking in the second round that could turn around a team.

Let’s take a look at past draft classes. Which NBA draft classes produced players who won the most championships in the last 20 years?

Ranking the Top 10 NBA Draft classes

No. 10 - 2016 - 7 championships

Role player Patrick McCaw rode his small role off the bench to three titles with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Damian Jones has two titles and Jamal Murray got his first with the Denver Nuggets this season.

No. 9 - 2005 - 8 championships

Andre Bogut took home a title as a Warrior. Fellow big man Andrew Bynum got two titles with LA Lakers.

No. 8 - 2012 - 10 championships

2012 was a loaded class. Draymond Green went late in the draft but helped the Warriors to four titles. Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers and won a title in 2020. Khris Middleton was a huge help as the Milwaukee Bucks won the title in 2021.

No. 7 - 2008 - 12 championships

Nine players from the 2008 draft class won titles. Javale McGee shockingly leads the way with three titles, two with the Warriors and one with the Lakers. Mario Chalmers won two with the Miami Heat and Kevin Love got one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 6 - 2007 - 12 championships

Eleven different players have won a championship from this class. Kevin Durant went second in 2007 but is easily the best player from this class. He is the only player with two titles with the Warriors. Jeff Green also finally won a title this season with the Denver Nuggets.

Jeff Green gets the fans going as he celebrates Denver's first championship!



No. 5 - 2006 - 12 championships

Eight players from this class won a ring. Rajon Rondo won two titles with the storied franchises of the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers. Role players Jordan Farmar, Adam Morrison and Shannon Brown won two titles each. Kyle Lowry finally won a ring with the Raptors and lost the Finals this season with the Heat.

No. 4 - 2011 - 14 championships

Kawhi Leonard headlines this class with his two titles as a Spur and Raptor. Klay Thompson also carries this class with four titles with the Warriors. Kyrie Irving went first overall in 2011 and won a title with the Cavaliers.

No. 3 - 2009 - 14 championships

Stephen Curry was not the first player drafted in 2009, but he is the one with the best career. Curry has four titles to his name so far. Danny Green is the other player with multiple titles from this class, as he won three with the Spurs, Lakers and Raptors.

No. 2 - 2004 - 16 championships

Andre Iguodala leads the class with four rings he won as a Warrior. JR Smith claimed two titles as a member of the class. Number one pick Dwight Howard finally won a title as a Laker in 2020.

No. 1 - 2003 - 27 championships

LeBron James leads the legendary draft class of 2003. James has four championships on his own with three teams. His Heat running mate Dwyane Wade is from the same class and has three to his name. Fifteen players from the class won a title, including Chris Bosh, James Jones, and Luke Walton.

