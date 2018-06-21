NBA Draft: Top 10 #1 picks of all time

The greatest careers by #1 picks all time, ranked.

The 2018 NBA draft is riddled with some really talented players - particular in the frontcourt. The likes of DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter, Mo Bamba and Jaren Jackson Jr have lit up the college basketball scene over the past year, while Trae Young became the first and only player in college basketball history to lead the country in both scoring as well as assists - he achieved this amazing feat as a rookie moreover.

What makes it even better is the imminent arrival of Luka Doncic to American shores. The 19-year-old led Real Madrid to a Euroleague title this past summer and was named the Final Four MVP for his clutch, match-changing performances when it mattered the most. He is by far the most proven European prospect to enter the league - even more so than the likes of Dirk and Manu Ginobili, and he dominated a men's league as a 19-year-old.

The race for the #1 pick is slated to be a really exciting one this time around, and we could see a number of players from this draft class making their way into All-Star teams if they continue to put in the work and fulfill their potential as is. With the NBA draft slated to get underway in a few hours, we at Sportskeeda decided to look back on the most iconic #1 overall picks to grace the game.

#10 James Worthy

James Worthy (#42)

James Worthy came into the league on the back of a legendary NCAA campaign for the North Carolina Tar Heels, with whom he won the title over rivals Georgetown. He was drafted by the Lakers with the #1 overall pick in 1982. He was given a chance as a starter in his second season as a starter, and he took up the role for good in the years to pass by.

Big Game James will be best remembered for dropping a triple-double in Game 7 of the 1988 NBA Finals, consequently winning Finals MVP honors for that performance. He was one of the crucial elements of the Showtime Lakers' offenses, and the foursome of Magic, Byron Scott, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were the strongest 4-man lineup in the league other than the Celtics' Big 3 combined with Dennis Johnson during their heyday.

Worthy made it to 7 All-Star games from 1986-1992 and was voted to 2 All-NBA teams in his career. The reason he makes it over Patrick Ewing on this list is that of his considerable role in the Lakers' success during Kareem's final years - without him playing the role of primary scorer, they couldn't have won 5 titles in the '80s.