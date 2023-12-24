10 NBA players with most 40-point games in history ft. LeBron James

LeBron James, barely a week before he turns 39, proved that he can still explode offensively at his age as he scored 40 points in the LA Lakers' 129-120 win against the OKC Thunder on Saturday night. James tallied his 75th 40-point performance of his career, and we could still see more from him in the coming days.

However, where does his latest 40-point blast rank among the greats who have amassed a bunch of 40-point games?

Here are the 10 players who have the most 40-point games in their careers, and yes, LeBron James is in it.

LeBron James, other players with most 40-point games

9-10) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Rick Barry (70)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is tied for the ninth most career 40-point games in the NBA.

Both Rick Barry and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored a bunch of 40-point games -- 70 each, specifically -- in different ways.

Barry was known for his flashy drives, some jumpers that could extend to what is now the 3-point line, and of course that underhand free-throw shooting.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar was a menace inside the paint, especially if he hit those trademark skyhooks.

8) LeBron James (75)

LeBron James dropped another 40-point game behind a perfect clip from beyond the arc.

And then there's LeBron James. He currently stands alone at No. 8 in the NBA's all-time 40-point game list with 75, counting Saturday night's blast against the OKC Thunder.

What makes his feat special is that he did it against the same team where he broke Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most points scored in the NBA. LeBron James went 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

7) Oscar Robertson (77)

Oscar Robertson is as great as a scorer like his being a triple-double machine.

If LeBron James puts up more explosive performances this season, he could go as high as fifth in the all-time 40-point list, and one of the players he could surpass is Oscar Robertson.

Robertson had 77 40-point nights in his NBA career, and he did that while also being one of the league's premier all-around players based on the triple-doubles he got.

6) Allen Iverson (79)

Allen Iverson already had a 50 in his rookie year.

Until today, there are still debates on the position Allen Iverson played in his NBA career, but one thing is for sure: he could score at will.

Allen Iverson finished his career with 79 40-point games, which was in the Top 5 of the list until James Harden almost consistently scored 40 or more during his days with the Houston Rockets to make the quick rise to the upper echelon.

If there is one advantage Iverson had over Harden, though, it is that Iverson already had a 50 in his rookie year.

5) Elgin Baylor (88)

Elgin Baylor was one of the NBA's premier superstar small forwards.

Before the likes of LeBron James made us redefine the role of the small forward, there was Elgin Baylor.

Baylor was arguably the best to ever play the 3-position in the early NBA, and it was evident when he tallied 88 40-point games in his career.

4) James Harden

James Harden quickly became one of the NBA's top scorers in the present since he left the OKC Thunder.

A decision to move to Houston became vital for James Harden's career to bloom. From being the OKC Thunder's super sub where he played under the shadows of Kevin Durant and even Russell Westbrook, James Harden became a bona fide superstar for the Houston Rockets.

It was evident when Harden was just scoring 40 or more at will. For another context, the 20 best-scoring games of Harden all happened while with Houston, including the only 60-point triple-double in NBA history.

NBA fans thought James Harden could replicate the feat when he reunited with Daryl Morey with the Philadelphia 76ers, but their friendship turned sour to the point that Harden called Morey a liar.

James Harden is now with the LA Clippers, but with fellow top scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with him, can Harden drop 40 again?

3) Kobe Bryant (122)

Kobe Bryant ended his career with a bang.

James Harden could still catch Kobe Bryant at number three in the NBA's all-time 40-point games list.

Bryant finished his career with 122 40-point blasts, but what made this accolade more special is that he ended his career with another 40-point game -- in fact, a 60.

2) Michael Jordan (173)

Michael Jordan lived up to the GOAT tag he's still getting today.

There is a reason why many keep on arguing that Michael Jordan is the NBA's GOAT.

Jordan hit a total of 173 40-point games in his career, all of that while trying to solve the "Michael Jordan Rules" and all the other defensive stuff that was thrown at him. Needless to say, he is arguably the game's greatest pure scorer.

If you think, though, that he was only good as a Chicago Bull, what if we tell you an old Michael Jordan dropped a 51 as a Washington Wizard?

1) Wilt Chamberlain (271)

Wilt Chamberlain was a beast back then.

Wilt Chamberlain was simply unstoppable down low as evidenced by an NBA all-time high 271 games with 40 points or more.

In an era where height was really might, Chamberlain backed up his inside presence with sheer athleticism too rare for a seven-footer that made him a fearsome player.

And yes, I haven't mentioned yet that he is the only player to score 100 points in just one game.