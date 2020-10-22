10 NBA players with the most career points

The NBA has been graced by a bevy of illustrious scorers in its rich and illustrious history. In the modern era, we have seen LeBron James become the youngest player to score 30,000 points in the league, with many tipping the player to eventually become the all-time points scorer in the NBA regular season as well.

Scoring is the one of the biggest attributes an NBA player can have. In this list, we will have a look at the top ten players who have managed to score more than anybody else in NBA regular season history; the scoring in the playoffs is grouped separately.

Without further ado, let's get started.

Ten NBA players with the most career points

Though the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are usually in the Greatest of All Time conversation, there is normally no discussion about which of the three players has scored more points during their NBA career. Let us see where they rank in this list of the ten most prolific point-scorers in NBA history.

#10 Elvin Hayes - 27,313 points

The Big E

An NBA All-star in each of his first 12 seasons in the league (1968-1980), 6' 9" center and power forward Elvin Hayes, with 27,313 points, ranks tenth in the list of all-time point scorers in NBA history.

In his 16-year NBA career, 'The Big E' played for the San Diego/Houston Rockets and the Baltimore/Capital/Washington Bullets.

With the Rockets, Hayes had a stunning rookie year; he won the scoring title with an average of 28.4 points per game. He averaged 27 points per game in his first four seasons in the NBA.

Hayes had an exemplary career. He was named six times in the All-NBA teams and won the 1978 NBA title with the Bullets, averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Finals.

#9 Moses Malone - 27,409 points

Moses Malone was a stunning rebounder as well.

A three-time NBA Most Valuable Player award winner, Moses Malone is often ignored when talking about the greatest centers or power forwards in NBA history, but his numbers are there for all to see.

Malone's presence in this list should not be a surprise because he was usually the best player on the teams he played for and had a few seasons of extraordinary scoring spells.

From the 1978-79 to the 1986-87 seasons, Malone averaged 25.5 points and 14 rebounds per game. That streak included four years with Houston, four with the Philadelphia 76ers and one at Washington.

Malone is the only player in NBA history to win consecutive NBA MVP awards with different teams (1981-82 with Houston, 1982-83 with Philadelphia). With Philadelphia, Malone also won the 1983 NBA title and was the Finals MVP as well.