The Dallas Mavericks want to continue the upward trajectory that they've been on in the last couple of years. This would mean considering NBA trade options that help them improve their roster heading into the 2020-21 season. At the same time, they want to maintain financial flexibility to be able to have a crack at the top free agents – including Giannis Antetokounmpo – in 2021.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return for the Dallas Mavericks for the 2020-21 season

The Dallas Mavericks have some contracts coming off the books this offseason. They're also expected to undergo a few NBA trades to either clear cap space or acquire expiring contracts. On that note, let us look at five players unlikely to be back with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2020-21 season.

#1 Courtney Lee

Courtney Lee [Image: Mavs.com]

Courtney Lee was a part of the trade deal that saw Kristaps Porzingis join the Dallas Mavericks from New York Knicks in early 2019. He made roughly $12.8 million last season and is entering free agency now.

A three-level scorer for the majority of his career, Lee has spent 12 years in the NBA. However, he had little impact on the Dallas Mavericks and managed only 4.5 points in 14.4 minutes of playing time per game.

— Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) February 8, 2020

A calf injury ruled Lee out of the NBA restart and there's little incentive for the franchise to bring back the 35-year-old shooting guard even on a short-term deal.

#2 Justin Jackson

Justin Jackson (left)

Drafted in 2017, Justin Jackson is another bright prospect who hasn't been able to cut it yet in the NBA. Jackson showed somewhat of a promise after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks by Sacramento Kings in 2019. However, that potential fizzled out last season.

Justin Jackson's performance in the Mavs' big win over the Lakers:



15 points in 15 minutes off the bench | 6/10 FG | 3/5 3P



Jackson is now shooting 46.7% from deep for the season. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lgg7fLYdFG — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) December 2, 2019

Jackson only managed 5.5 points on 39.6% shooting in 2019-20 and struggled defensively as well. He only has one year left on his rookie contract and is owed $5 million for the season. He's likely to be used for matching salaries by the Dallas Mavericks in any trade for a third star.

