10 NBA players who have covered the most distance in 2023-24 ft Tyrese Maxey

NBA players who have covered the most distance this season have been able to make an impact on both ends of the floor. In the era of fast-paced play, NBA players who have covered the most distance this season are incredibly valuable to their teams. In the past, speed and quickness weren't as essential to every player's game.

Point guards and shooting guards, for example, needed to have speed. However, there wasn't much emphasis on speed for big men. Nowadays, even players who play the three and four positions are some of the NBA players who have covered the most distance this season.

As we see NBA games frequently becoming higher-scoring affairs, players with high motors who can cover a lot of distance can be the difference between a win and a loss. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top ten NBA players who have covered the most distance this season.

Ten NBA players who have covered the most distance this season

#10: Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder)

Jalen Williams and the OKC Thunder have continued to make waves in the Western Conference this season. With an incredibly bright young core, the team has left many fans and analysts impressed.

During that time, Jalen Williams has averaged 2.71 miles per game as he helped the team post an 8-4 record that sees them sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference. His 2.71 miles are enough to rank him in tenth place among NBA players who have covered the most distance.

#9: Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies)

Covering 2.72 miles per game, and with the absence of Ja Morant, Bane has shouldered an even bigger load for the Memphis Grizzlies. Of course, during that time, the team has struggled, going just 2-9.

For his part, Bane has averaged 25.5 points per game, which includes a 45.6% field goal percentage through the early portion of the season. As the team looks at another 13 games without Ja Morant, it's clear that there's likely a rough road ahead.

#8: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Cunningham has covered 2.72 miles per game this season, and the Detroit Pistons have yet again struggled in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the team having high hopes, they have posted a 2-11 record so far this season, the worst in the NBA. For Cunningham, the amount he has won this season is impressive given that last year he played in just 12 games thanks to an injury.

#7: Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

After a season where the Sacramento Kings made their long-awaited return to the playoffs, Keegan Murray has continued to put up impressive numbers for the Kings.

In addition to running 2.72 miles per game, Murray has also averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. During that time, the Kings have put up a 7-4 record that sees them sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference.

#6 De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

Despite playing a big role in the Sacramento Kings' postseason push last year, Fox didn't crack the top 25 on the list of NBA players who covered the most distance per game.

This season, Fox has run 2.83 miles per game while averaging a career-high 32.2 points per game. In addition to his career-high scoring, he has also averaged 38.0% from beyond the arc, another career-high.

#5: Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets)

Much like De'Aaron Fox, Terry Rozier has only played in five games this season, whereas many of the other players on this list have played in ten or more.

During the five games he did play, Rozier ran 2.84 miles per game. Given that he is currently sidelined with a groin strain, it will be interesting to see if he's able to return and put up the same mileage, or if there are lingering effects from the injury on his motor.

#4: Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

With 2.85 miles per game through twelve games played, Tobias Harris has continued to help the 76ers in the wake of James Harden's departure.

In addition to being a top-five player in the league for distance covered per game, Tobias Harris has averaged 20.3 points per season, a jump from 14.7 last year. In fact, his 20.3 ppg is his highest average since the 2018-19 season, a stat that's indicative of his larger role in the team's offense this year.

#3: Max Strus (Cleveland Cavaliers)

After putting up impressive numbers last season with the Miami Heat, Strus has averaged 2.87 miles per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 6'5, Strus has proven to not only be a reliable three-point shooter, but also that with his high motor, he impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Given that he's often tasked with a tough defensive assignment and does quite a bit of off-ball work to create space for shots, he's likely to continue to put on the miles.

#2: Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trailblazers)

This season, Sharpe has averaged 2.88 miles per game, working overtime to make up for the gaps left by Damian Lillard.

Despite the struggles of the Trail Blazers, Sharpe has averaged 18.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this year. The 20-year-old has continued to impress while also displaying a high motor that allows him to average 38.4 minutes per game.

#1: Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)

Leading the league in miles run per game is Tyrese Maxey with 3.02 miles per game. The young guard has continued to show plenty of promise throughout his short career, emerging as one of the best young prospects in the league in recent years.

As he and the 76ers continue to impress in the East in the wake of James Harden's departure, his contributions have gone a long way toward filling in the gaps. Currently, Maxey is also averaging a career-high 26.9 points per game on top of a career-high 38.2 minutes per game.

In the era of fast-paced basketball, it's clear that players, regardless of position, need to be able to impact the game on both ends of the floor. While guards have continued to largely lead the discussion for NBA players who have covered the most distance this season, positions are becoming more fluid.

As we have seen, players like LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama completely redefined positionless basketball. With plenty of basketball left to play this season, it will be interesting to see how these figures change over the rest of the year.