10 NBA players with worst nicknames ever feat. Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone & more

Over the years, there have been plenty of NBA players with worst nicknames, balancing out the number of players with some of the best nicknames. Today, let's take a look at NBA players with the worst nicknames.

10 NBA players with worst nicknames in league history

#10 - Kobe 'Bean' Bryant

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Kobe Bryant's 'Black Mamba' nickname is one of the most iconic in NBA history, it came after shedding a nickname far less menacing. The 'Bean' nickname was derived from Bryant's dad being nicknamed 'Jellybean.' However, that doesn't keep him off the list of worst nicknames in NBA history.

#9 - Karl 'Mailman' Malone

Karl Malone's spot on the list of NBA players with worst nicknames in league history is well deserved. Although it came from his ability to deliver night in and night out, let's be honest, there are far cooler things to be known for than being a mailman.

#8 - Craig 'Eggs' Ehlo

Similar to Karl Malone's nickname, Craig Ehlo was cursed with the nickname of 'eggs' after repeatedly losing to John Lucas in one-on-one games. With breakfast on the line, Ehlo repeatedly lost and had to buy breakfast to the point that Lucas just began to call him 'eggs.'

#7 - Daniel 'Boobie' Gibson

Daniel 'Boobie' Gibson may have gotten his nickname from his mom, but that doesn't keep him off the list of NBA players with worst nicknames. Needless to say, the reasoning speaks for itself.

#6 - Bob 'Butterbean' Love

Bob Love may have his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls, but his nickname of 'Butterbean' certainly doesn't reek of cool. In addition, former heavyweight boxing champion Eric Esch, commonly referred to as 'Butterbean' has claimed the nickname as his own, dethroning Love as 'Butterbean' in professional sports.

#5 - 'Spud' Webb

Spud Webb's nickname became so accepted that he simply stopped being known as 'Anthony' in the NBA. While the nickname was an iconic one, it originated due to Webb's grandmother thinking his head was oddly misshapen. As a result, she called him 'Sputnik' after the Soviet satellite. Over time she shortened it to 'Spud'.

(Suggested Reading: Top 10 players with most ejections in NBA history)

#4 - LaFayette 'Fat' Lever

When LaFayette Lever was a young boy, his brother began to call him 'Fat' as a shortened form of the name. The nickname stuck, immortalizing LaFayette Lever as 'Fat Lever', landing him on the list of NBA players with worst nicknames.

#3 - Steve 'Stevie Franchise' Francis

With a nickname like 'Stevie Franchise,' one would think that Steve Francis would have had a career that rivaled some all-time greats. Although he earned three All-Star selections during his time in Houston, the accolades stop there for Stevie Franchise.

#2 - Damon 'The World's Greatest Shooter' Jones

Proclaiming yourself as 'The World's Greatest Shooter' can truly only go one of two ways. Either it acts as a self-fulfilling prophecy that elevates the player into legendary status, or you land on the list of NBA players with worst nicknames. In the case of Damon Jones, the answer is certainly the latter.

(Suggested Reading: Five remarkable things about LeBron James' I Promise school)

#1 - Jameer 'Crib Midget' Nelson

This nickname may be one of the worst not only in NBA history, but in all of professional sports. While playing in Orlando, Dwight Howard would refer to his teammate Jameer Nelson as 'crib midget'. Absolutely brutal to say the least.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)