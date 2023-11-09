10 NBA stars with most 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists games

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic made NBA history during the Mavs’ 127-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Doncic finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. In doing so, he surpassed Warriors veteran guard Chris Paul to move into 25th place on the NBA’s all-time 20-point, five-rebound, five-assist games list.

Doncic has 233 games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists compared to Paul’s 232.

Doncic is only 24, while Paul is 38, which begs the question of how much further the Mavs superstar can climb up the list. On that note, here are the 10 players with the most 20/5/5 games in modern NBA history, per StatMuse:

Players with the most 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists games in modern NBA history

Here are the top 10:

10. Kevin Garnett: 310 games

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett comes in at No. 10 with 310 games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The former MVP averaged 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 21 seasons with Minnesota, Boston and Brooklyn.

9. Kevin Durant: 317 games

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

At No. 9 is Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant with 317 20/5/5 games and counting.

Durant has career averages of 27.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 4.3 apg through 16 seasons with OKC, Golden State, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

8. Clyde Drexler: 333 games

Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler

Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler ranks No. 8 with 333 20/5/5 games. Drexler averaged 20.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.6 apg in 15 seasons with Portland and Houston.

7. Kobe Bryant: 337 games

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant comes in at No. 7 with 337 20/5/5 games. He averaged 25.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 4.7 apg over 20 seasons with LA.

6. Karl Malone: 358 games

Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone

Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone recorded 358 20/5/5 games, good for sixth all-time. Malone averaged 25.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 3.6 apg over 19 seasons with Utah and the LA Lakers.

5. Larry Bird: 363 games

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird

Kicking off the top-5 is Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird with 363 20/5/5 games. He averaged 24.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 6.3 apg over 13 seasons with Boston.

4. Michael Jordan: 378 games

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan ended his illustrious career with 378 20/5/5 games.

He averaged 30.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg and 5.3 apg in 15 seasons with Chicago and Washington.

3. James Harden: 399 games

LA Clippers star shooting guard James Harden

Coming in at No. 3 is LA Clippers star guard James Harden with 399 20/5/5 games and counting.

Harden has career averages of 24.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 7.0 apg in 15 seasons with OKC, Houston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and LA.

2. Russell Westbrook: 472 games

LA Clippers star point guard Russell Westbrook

Ranking No. 2 is another LA Clippers star player, Russell Westbrook, with 472 20/5/5 games and counting.

Westbrook has career averages of 22.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 8.4 apg in 16 seasons with OKC, Houston, Washington, the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers.

1. LeBron James: 871 games

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

Finally, coming in at No. 1 is LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James with a whopping 871 20/5/5 games and counting.

He has career averages of 27.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 7.3 apg in 21 seasons with Cleveland, Miami and LA.

