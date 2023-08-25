Ranking 5 best players who were NBA first overall picks

Each year, the NBA sees some of the best and most talented players in the world join its ranks through the draft.

The NBA draft is one of the more exciting events every offseason. While many teams are focused on winning games and qualifying for the postseason, it is fairly evident that teams in rebuild mode have their eyes set on something else.

The draft gives a lot of teams an opportunity to scout young talent that can help them lay a foundation for the future. In this regard, the lottery picks in the draft are traditionally viewed as players with superstar potential.

While this may be the case, the first-overall pick need not necessarily be the best player in the draft. Several players, who are now viewed as legends, have missed out on being the first pick. To take a step further, many have even been outside the top 10 bracket.

Being the first overall pick is not a guarantee of success. However, it comes with its share of bragging rights. With this in mind, let's take a look at our list of top five first-overall picks.

#5, Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon was one of the most gifted players to ever grace a basketball court. Coming in at 7-foot, Olajuwon was an immensely well-rounded player. As an offensive and defensive powerhouse, he was easily one of the best players in the 1984 draft class.

Olajuwon's iconic footwork and shot-blocking ability almost immediately made him a mainstay in Houston. Truth be told, he was so dominant that he made the All-Star team in his rookie season.

However, as great as Olajuwon was and as bulletproof as his credentials were, he wasn't the best player in his class. That honor would end up falling upon the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan.

#4, Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan is widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards to have played the game of basketball. While blending his fundamental style of basketball with his stoic approach to the game, Duncan made for one of the most interesting superstars in league history.

Duncan came into the league as the first pick in the 1997 draft. After establishing himself as a solid star-caliber player out of Wake Forest, Duncan quickly became a solid rotation piece on the San Antonio Spurs.

Duncan was paired next to fellow first-overall pick David Robinson early in his career. However, "The Big Fundamental" had enough success even as a standalone big for the Spurs.

With five titles and 15x All-Star appearances, including one in his rookie season, Duncan was easily one of the best overall picks of all time.

#3, Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal was easily one of the best players in the 1992 draft. However, in just a matter of a few seasons, Shaq emerged as one of the best players in the league.

O'Neal is widely regarded as the most dominant force in NBA history. Weighing in at 325 pounds, Shaq was an absolute force of nature. His aggressive and power-based style of play made him a nightmare on the lower block.

Shaq's NBA career spanned 19 years. Over this team, he amassed four NBA titles, three Finals MVPs, an MVP award and 15 All-Star appearances. The resume speaks for itself. While considering that he is also a mainstay in many top 10 lists, "The Big Aristotle" is easily one of the best first-overall picks of all time.

#2, Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Coming in at 6-foot-9, Johnson practically re-defined the game and the modern point guard position with his flashy and unorthodox style of playing.

Johnson's brand of basketball made him one of the most attractive players to watch on the court. Needless to say, he oozed star quality. With this and the NCAA title in hand, it was evident that Johnson would be the first pick in the 1979 draft by the LA Lakers.

Johnson's impact was felt immediately upon arrival. His style of play was made the primary element of the Lakers' offense. This eventually carried them through to the NBA title where Johnson won his first NBA Finals MVP award, as a rookie.

Johnson's career saw tremendous highs and crushing lows. However, he is undoubtedly one of the best first-overall picks in history.

#1, LeBron James

The top pick to cap off our list is no surprise. LeBron James can easily be viewed as the best first-overall pick in league history.

James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Although he didn't make the All-Star team in his rookie season unlike many other players on this list, James was destined for greatness even before he came into the league.

Since being drafted, LeBron has done nothing but prove haters wrong with his ever-evolving brand of basketball. Having sustained his excellence over the course of a 20-year career, James is even considered one of the greatest to ever play the game.

James has racked up 4x NBA titles, 4x Finals MVPs, 4x MVP Awards and 19x All-Star appearances over his career. While also being the league's leader in career points, LeBron certainly has the resume to earn his spot on this list.

