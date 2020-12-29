10 oldest players on the 2020-21 NBA Roster

Experience is a great asset to have in the NBA. Many former players talk about the importance of having a veteran leader on a squad, even if it just to guide young players. An experienced player in his prime can be a valuable for any NBA team with title aspirations. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 oldest players in the 2020-21 NBA season.

10 Oldest players in today's NBA

Young athletes drive the NBA and most big professional leagues, and it seems that younger players are taking big leaps quicker. However, we still see veterans who can dominate. LeBron James will be 36 years old in a couple of days, and he remains the NBA's best player.

Experience can help a team get through the tough times of a long regular season. It is also a great tool in the postseason when the mental aspect of the teams is as important as any execution on the court.

Let us take a look at the 10 oldest players in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

#10 Trevor Ariza - Born on June 30th, 1985 - 35 years old

Trevor Ariza at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Trevor Ariza is currently a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even though he is not with the team for personal reasons, he remains an active figure in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Thunder rookie Theo Maledon will be available tonight against the Hornets. Ty Jerome is out with a left ankle sprain.



Trevor Ariza remains away from the team indefinitely. Don't expect Ariza's status to change anytime soon. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 26, 2020

The 35-year-old has been in the NBA since 2004. The New York Knicks selected him with the 43rd overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. The Knicks traded Ariza to the Orlando Magic in 2006, and he played with the Magic until 2007 when he got traded to the LA Lakers.

Ariza started 23 games for the LA Lakers in the 2009 NBA Playoffs, and his 11 points per game helped the team win the NBA championship.

After leaving the LA Lakers in the 2009 Free Agency, Ariza has played for the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and the Sacramento Kings.

#9 Chris Paul - Born on May 6th, 1985 - 35 years old

Chris Paul

A future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Chris Paul has been in the NBA for 15 years. He is 35 years of age, but he remains one of the NBA's top point guards. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Paul is a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul out here doing Chris Paul things pic.twitter.com/G1rR2blBDE — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 27, 2020

He started his career with the New Orleans Hornets, who selected him with the fourth overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft. After six years at New Orleans, Paul played six seasons with the LA Clippers.

Then, he played a couple of years with the Houston Rockets. With Houston, CP3 got close to making it to his first NBA Finals appearance in 2018, but the team fell short after he injured his hamstring.

The Rockets traded him to the OKC Thunder for Russell Westbrook. In his only year at OKC, he guided them to an unlikely spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Paul averages 19 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds per game in 1022 career appearances.