10 players with multiple NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year (NBA DPOY) award was created for the 1982-83 NBA season. It has been a prestigious honor for every player who has lifted it since, and some defensive superstars have won the accolade multiple times.

Sidney Moncrief famously won the first two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history. However, only three other guards have won the award. The accolade has mostly been dominated by big men due to their defensive presence in the paint (and some who had the ability to guard smaller players with efficiency).

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The Greek player won the NBA MVP last season and became the fifth player in NBA history to win the two awards during their careers (Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett are the other four).

Giannis also became the third player to win NBA MVP and DPOY in the same season, alongside Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Since the 1982-83 season, 23 players have won the NBA DPOY award. 10 of those have done it more than once.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the 10 players with more than one NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

#10 Rudy Gobert - 2 NBA DPOY awards

Rudy Gobert is a great rim protector in today's NBA. At 7' 1'' and 258lb, the French center is a solid presence in the paint for the Utah Jazz.

His defensive game has worked well for the Jazz, as the team has made the NBA Playoffs in the last four years.

Gobert's defense was rewarded with two consecutive NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He led the league in blocks per game once and averages 2.2 blocks per game in his career.

#9 Kawhi Leonard - 2 NBA DPOY awards

Kawhi Leonard is a superstar in the NBA today, and his great résumé started with his defensive prowess.

Along with his two NBA Finals MVP awards, Leonard won two consecutive NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, when he was playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard once led the league in steals per game and Defensive Rating. He is one of two players with multiple Finals MVP and multiple NBA DPOY awards in history, alongside Hakeem Olajuwon.