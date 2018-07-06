NBA Playoffs: Top 10 Players with Most Games Played Ever

Players enter the league with a common aim to have an NBA Championship ring (or multiple rings) on their fingers one day. They go through intense workouts, challenge their work ethic and test their limits on a daily basis, all in a hope to improve every single day. But what happens when the moment arrives. When they can see what they wanted all their lives within reach. What's that 'X' that differentiates the ones who are able to seize that opportunity from the ones that don't?!

Before diving into the list, let's take a moment to acknowledge the ardour for basketball that these men possess. After going through a gruelling set of 82 regular season games, the job is only half done. The playoffs series test their mental fibre or what's left of it after performing to their bests throughout the regular season. Every 'Best of 7' series starting from the Round 1 going all the way to the NBA Finals, requires a special set of nerves and focus in order to obviate the opposition and go through.

The list of all-time leaders in playoff games played is just another way to celebrate the sheer greatness of these men who had the mental and physical toughness to endure the pains of the post-season over and over again. So, let's get to it.

#10 Scottie Pippen - 208

Pippen won 6 NBA Championships during his career

He was selected fifth overall in the 1987 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics and traded to the Chicago Bulls. Pippen was a key contributor to the Bulls’ three consecutive NBA championships from 1991 to 1993, and, with Jordan’s retirement after the third title-winning season, Pippen became the primary star on the team. He ended his basketball career as a 7-time All-star & a 6-time NBA champion.

His intense work ethic and athletic physique gave him the ability to consistently make highlight-reel plays. Out of his 17 seasons in the NBA, he made it to the playoffs in 16 of them, averaging 17.5 points & 7.5 rebounds in 208 post-season games.

Pippen is a two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (for his individual career, and as a member of the "Dream Team").