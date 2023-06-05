15 Craziest NBA Records That Will Never Be Broken

Many NBA records were set a few decades ago and haven't been broken yet. Some of them will most likely never be broken, while some are within reach.

The basketball league has drastically changed over time, which is why some records are almost unreachable. Considering that load management is a priority for many teams, many career total NBA records will not be touched anytime soon.

Here are some of the craziest NBA records that will never be broken. The list includes records set in every era of the basketball league.

#1 - Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game

In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain became the only player to ever score 100 points in an NBA game. This is one of the craziest NBA records of all time and it's unlikely that it will ever be broken.

In 48 minutes on the floor, the Philadelphia Warriors center took 63 shots, converting 36 of them. He was also 28-for-32 from the free-throw line and added 25 rebounds to his total.

#2 - John Stockton's assist total

During his 19-year NBA career, John Stockton recorded 15,806 assists in total, averaging 10.5 of them per season. The Utah Jazz legend led the league in assists in nine straight seasons, which was very impressive.

While Stockton was an incredible floor general, it's also important to add that he missed only four games in his first 13 seasons in the league.

#3 - LeBron James' regular-season scoring total

Earlier in the 2022-23 season, LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. The LA Lakers star is currently at 38,652 points and counting.

Considering that James has a few more years left in his tank, this record will never be broken. Breaking this record requires a fantastic scorer with insane longevity and at least two decades in the league.

#4 - Golden State Warriors' single-season win total

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors were incredible. They finished the regular season with a 73-9 record, beating the previous record set by the Chicago Bulls.

The Dubs were on a mission to break the record, and it paid off. However, it's very unlikely that the record will ever be broken, especially if the NBA decides to shorten the season.

#5 - Wilt Chamberlain's 55-rebound game

Wilt Chamberlain set many incredible NBA records. Not only is his 100-point game untouchable, but his 55-rebound game is also incredible. The legendary center set this record in 1960 against the Boston Celtics.

To put this into perspective, the Milwaukee Bucks were the best rebounding team in the 2022-23 season. They averaged 48.6 rebounds per game as a team.

#6 - Steph Curry's three-point total

Steph Curry has completely changed the game of basketball, which is why it's no surprise that he holds one of the craziest NBA records. With 3,390 three-pointers, the Warriors guard is far ahead of everyone else on the list.

Not only is Curry very accurate from long range, but his three-point volume is also impressive. The sharpshooter has 417 more three-pointers than Ray Allen, who is in second place, yet he'll likely play for at least three more years.

#7 - Scott Skiles' single-game assist record

Scott Skiles had the best season of his career in the 1990-91 season. The Orlando Magic point guard averaged career highs in points and assists with 17.2 and 8.4 respectively. In this season, Skiles also set one of the craziest NBA records.

On Dec. 30, 1990, the point guard recorded 30 assists in a single game. He also added 22 points, helping the Magic defeat the Denver Nuggets by 39 points.

#8 - Bubba Wells' fouling achievement

Bubba Wells is not the name many basketball fans are familiar with. However, he holds one of the most unique and strangest NBA records. Wells was fouled out after only two minutes and 43 seconds of action.

Wells was used for a Hack-a-Rodman strategy, but the Chicago Bulls forward finished the game going 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.

#9 - Robert Parish games played

Robert Parish spent 21 years playing in the NBA, appearing in 1,611 games in total. This comes down to nearly 77 games per season, which is what makes it one of the hardest NBA records to break.

Most players play up to 75 games per season, while superstars get special treatment and played in even fewer games. This record requires impressive longevity and a lot of luck.

#10 - A.C. Green's consecutive games

A.C. Green is nicknamed Iron Man for a good reason. In 16 years in the NBA, the 6-foot-9 forward missed only three games, and all three of them came in his second season in the league.

Green's record of 1,192 consecutive games is one of the most insane NBA records of all time. Considering the frequency of injuries in the modern NBA, it might be the most unbreakable record ever.

#11 - Wilt Chamberlain's minutes per game

In the 1961-62 season, Wilt Chamberlain averaged 48.5 minutes per game. The legendary center played under 48 minutes in just one game, but he also played in a triple-overtime game, logging 63 minutes.

Getting no rest was not a problem for Chamberlain, who averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per game that season.

#12 - LeBron James' playoff scoring total

LeBron James holds several impressive NBA records. With 8,023 points, the four-time MVP is the league's leader in playoff points. Michael Jordan is in second place with "only" 5,987 points.

James' longevity has been impressive and has gone to the NBA Finals 10 times. Breaking this record requires a generational player with amazing longevity and lethal scoring.

#13 - Wilt Chamberlain's highest scoring average in a season

Wilt Chamberlain should have his own category of NBA records. Many records he set are unbreakable, including the single-season scoring record of 50.4 points per game.

Not only did the big man have a 100-point game this season, but he also scored 60 or more points in 15 games.

#14 - Bill Russell's championships

Bill Russell won 11 championships as a player, despite playing only 13 seasons. The big man averaged 16.2 points and 24.9 rebounds in his postseason career.

He failed to win it all in 1958 as the Boston Celtics lost the NBA Finals against the St. Louis Hawks. Russell also had a chance to win another ring in 1967, but the Celtics lost the Eastern Division Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

#15 - Walt Bellamy's single-season games played record

Walt Bellamy appeared in 88 games during the 1968-69 season. After playing 35 games for the New York Knicks, the 6-11 center was traded to the Detroit Pistons, who had only played 29 games up to that point.

This difference in games played allowed Bellamy to appear in six more games and set one of the craziest NBA records of all time. The big man contributed in every single game, averaging 17.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

