15 Times NBA Players Activated GOD Mode

Some NBA players are capable of catching fire and scoring a bunch of points quickly. When these players get the green light, they can completely turn the game around and get valuable victories.

There have been many instances of players activating the "God" mode and beating their opponents. While this usually happens on offense, there are several NBA players who can drastically impact the game on both ends of the floor.

#1 - Klay Thompson's 37-point quarter

Klay Thompson is among the most lethal NBA players. When he catches fire, he's almost unstoppable, which is precisely what he proved against the Sacramento Kings in 2015.

Thompson set the NBA record for the most points in a quarter with 37. He finished the game with 52 points on 16-for-25 shooting and 11-for-15 from long range.

#2 - Kobe Bryant's 81-point game

Kobe Bryant holds the record for the most points scored in a single player in the modern NBA. He dropped 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, leading the LA Lakers to a big 18-point victory.

Bryant was 28-for-46 from the field. He was 7-for-13 from long range and also 18-for-20 from the charity stripe. The legendary shooting guard did all of this in only 42 minutes.

#3 - Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game

Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game stands as one of the most legendary performances in the history of basketball. He achieved this feat in 1962 against the New York Knicks, and the record still stands.

The big man went 36-for-63 from the field and 28-for-32 from the free-throw line.

#4 - LeBron James' 25 straight points in the 2007 playoffs

At the age of 22, LeBron James showed the world why he was among the best NBA players. He scored 25 straight points against the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 3-2 series lead.

The amazing forward finished the game with 48 points on 18-for-33 shooting. He also added nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals to his impressive boxscore.

#5 - Michael Jordan's "shrug game"

Michael Jordan's "shrug game" has become one of the most iconic moments in basketball history, showcasing his unmatched scoring ability and competitive spirit. This happened during Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

MJ was a fantastic player, but he was never known as a great three-point shooter. However, he knocked down six long-range shots in the first half of the game. The GOAT went on to score 39 points in total and beat Portland by 33 points, 122-89.

#6 - Dwyane Wade's 24-point quarter

Despite injury problems, Dwyane Wade was among the best NBA players of his generation. He was very competitive, which he showed in 2009 against the Knicks, scoring 24 points in a quarter.

The Knicks hit D-Wade several times, causing him to bleed. The Miami Heat legend was furious, which is why he decided to take over the game and beat New York.

#7 - Peja Stojakovic's 20 straight points to start the game

Back in 2006, Peja Stojakovic was one of the best three-point shooters in the league. Standing at 6-foot-10, the big man was a decent rebounder who could shoot the lights out.

In his game against the Charlotte Bobcats, the forward started the match scoring 20 consecutive points for the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets. He finished the game with 42 points on 15-for-22 shooting.

#8 - Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game

Many NBA players had high-scoring performances over the past two years, including Donovan Mitchell. In his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the shooting guard set the franchise record for the most points scored in a game.

In 50 minutes on the floor, Mitchell scored 71 points on 22-for-34 shooting. He knocked down seven three-pointers and was 20-for-25 from the charity stripe.

#9 - Shaquille O'Neal's 24-28-15 triple-double

In the ninth game of his second season in the league, Shaquille O'Neal showed why he was one of the most dominant NBA players of all time. The big man had a unique triple-double in only 36 minutes on the floor.

In a two-point victory over the New Jersey Nets, Shaq scored 24 points, grabbed 28 points and blocked 15 shots.

#10 - David Thompson's 73-point game for the scoring title

Back in 1978, David Thompson and George Gervin were competing for the scoring title. In his final game of the season, Thompson scored 73 points, converting 28 of 38 shot attempts and becoming the league's scoring leader.

While his performance was amazing, Gervin could reclaim the title of the scoring leader with 59 points, which he did. Gervin scored 63 points in the final game, finishing the season as a scoring champion.

#11 - Carmelo Anthony's 33-point quarter

Carmelo Anthony was one of the most entertaining NBA players during his prime. He was a well-oiled scoring machine that could catch fire at any given moment of the game.

In 2008, Melo scored 33 points in a quarter, matching a then-record. He finished the game with a 43-point, 11-rebound double-double.

#12 - Jimmy Butler's 56-point clutch game

Jimmy Butler led the eight-seeded Miami Heat to a big victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Heat star dropped 56 points in Game 4, putting Miami up 3-1.

Butler was 19-for-28 from the field and spent under 41 minutes on the floor. While this wasn't the best scoring output of all time, the degree of difficulty was incredible, and Butler showed why he's among the best NBA players in the postseason.

#13 - Damian Lillard's 71-point game

In February 2023, Damian Lillard was one of the NBA players who got drug tested. His test came shortly after he dropped 71 points on 22-for-38 shooting against the Houston Rockets.

What makes Lillard's performance even more impressive is the fact that he knocked down 13 three-pointers in it. He was just one long-range shot short of tying Klay Thompson's record for the most three-pointers made in a game.

#14 - Dwyane Wade's 4 blocks in 51 seconds

Dwyane Wade was among the best two-way NBA players during his prime. Despite standing at only six foot and four inches, the Heat guard was a sensational shot blocker.

In a March 2011 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, D-Wade blocked four shots in 51 seconds. He finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds, nine assists, three steals and five blocks.

#15 - Kevin Love's 34-point quarter

Kevin Love was fantastic in his first few seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2016, just a few months after winning his first championship, the forward dropped 34 points in a single quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Love set the franchise record for the most points in a quarter, as he went 11-for-14 in it. He outscored the Trail Blazers 34 to 31.

