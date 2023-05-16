10 Most Arrogant NBA Players: Which Ballers Think They're Above Everyone Else?

Many arrogant NBA players have achieved a lot of success in the professional basketball league. Arrogance is generally viewed as a negative trait, but having a lot of confidence is essential when playing at a high level, and there's a thin line between the two.

From Michael Jordan to LeBron James, there have been hundreds of players whose arrogance levels are considered to be higher than normal. While some of these players backed it up on the court, others failed to achieve great results.

This list contains arrogant NBA players from multiple eras of the basketball league. Unsurprisingly, many superstars are on the list as well.

#1 - Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is still considered the greatest basketball player of all time. He was very competitive and won six championships during his 15-year NBA career. However, MJ was also very arrogant and sometimes straight-up mean.

The Chicago Bulls legend was a great trash talker, but he sometimes took it too far. At one point, he called Muggsy Bogues, a 5-foot-3 guard, a midget. Many fans also believe that Jordan negatively impacted Kwame Brown's career, which is why he's considered one of the biggest NBA draft busts of all time.

Another important thing that makes Michael Jordan one of the most arrogant NBA players is "The Last Dance." MJ produced this documentary and had control over the narrative, which is not something that many of his former teammates and rivals liked.

#2 - Patrick Beverley

Beverley is certainly among the most arrogant NBA players (Image via Getty Images)

The list of the most arrogant NBA players wouldn't be complete without Patrick Beverley. The 6-1 guard loves talking trash to his opponents, but he sometimes has too much self-confidence.

When the LA Lakers acquired Beverley in the summer of 2022, he said that he wasn't going to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but that they were going to play with him. The guard credited this to his postseason success, which only included two wins in the first round.

The defensive-minded player also had a beef with Russell Westbrook, but the two ended up on the same roster. Beverley isn't a big fan of Damian Lillard either and has taunted the Portland Trail Blazers star several times.

#3 - Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's arrogance made him one of the most hated players (Image via Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant is another legendary player who achieved a lot of success. He spent his entire career with the LA Lakers, winning five championships and numerous other awards and accolades.

While Black Mamba had exceptional skills, he was also among the most arrogant NBA players. The Lakers legend was arrogant long before he became a superstar. Here's what Gary Payton, another Hall of Famer, said about him:

"Kobe came in real arrogant. He was a high school kid coming in there talking about he gonna be the greatest, he’s gonna be one of the greatest basketball players."

Bryant backed it up with his legendary work ethic, but his arrogance made him very disliked among NBA fans.

#4 - Draymond Green

Green is one of the most reckless and most arrogant NBA players (Image via Getty Images)

Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. He plays with a lot of passion and is very competitive, which has helped the Dubs win four championships in eight years. However, he's also very arrogant and very reckless.

Green is another expert at trash talking. Unfortunately for his opponents, he is well known for taking cheap shots at them. Furthermore, Draymond's unsportsmanlike behavior has suspended him from several big games, including Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

What makes the Warriors defensive specialist one of the most arrogant NBA players is his tendency to taunt both players and fans. Additionally, his verbal confrontation with Kevin Durant and his punch on Jordan Poole don't help his case.

#5 - LeBron James

LeBron became one of the most arrogant NBA players when he joined Miami (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron James has always had a lot of haters. He was one of the most hyped players coming into the professional basketball league, which is why he's always been in the spotlight.

However, James became one of the most arrogant NBA players when he decided to join the Miami Heat. His decision to form a super team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh wasn't that arrogant, but the fact that he decided to announce it on a TV show definitely was.

Shortly after, the legendary forward talked about winning more than seven titles in South Beach. However, he decided to leave the team after four years and two championships.

#6 - Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller is another fantastic player who had many big moments in his career. The sharpshooter failed to win a championship in 18 years in the league, but earned many other accolades for his impressive performances.

Miller loved talking trash to his opponents, whether they were on or off the court. He usually backed it up with his amazing abilities, but his behavior sometimes went too far.

The Indiana Pacers legend loved his battles against the New York Knicks, and his feud with Spike Lee was iconic. Miller was certainly a deadly scorer, but his opponents were not quite happy with his behavior.

#7 - Larry Bird

Larry Bird was way ahead of his time. He specialized in three-point shooting long before it became popular. The Boston Celtics legend used long-range shots to dominate his opponents and win three championships during his 13-year career.

What makes Bird one of the most arrogant NBA players of all time is his ability to trash talk his opponents and back it up. The legendary small forward wasn't scared of anyone, which is what made him so great.

Right before the 1988 3-point shooting contest, Bird entered the All-Star locker room and said, "Who's coming in second?" Shortly after, he beat the competition while wearing his warm-up jacket.

#8 - Kevin Garnett

KG is undoubtedly one of the most arrogant NBA players of all time (Image via Getty Images)

Kevin Garnett is one of the best power forwards in NBA history. He spent 21 years in the professional basketball league, establishing himself as a dominant player on both ends of the floor.

Despite being in the league for more than two decades, The Big Ticket retired with only one championship. His tenure with the Boston Celtics is a big reason why he's considered one of the most arrogant NBA players of all time.

KG has always loved to talk trash. However, he claimed that he broke LeBron James. Garnett also played his first 13 years for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but won nothing, yet he loves pretending to have the mentality of a champion.

There is no doubt that the power forward was a hard worker, but he certainly wasn't as great as he'd like others to believe.

#9 - Ja Morant

Morant recently joined the club of the most arrogant NBA players (Image via Getty Images)

Ja Morant is only 23 and one of the most exciting players in the NBA. He can do it all on the floor and has already turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the toughest teams in the league.

While Morant is a fantastic player on the court, he's not as great off the court. For some reason, the Grizzlies superstar has a me-against-the-world mentality and pretends he's something that he's not.

Most recently, the star point guard was criticized for claiming that the Grizzlies were fine in the West, yet they ended up losing their first-round series against the LA Lakers.

#10 - Allen Iverson

Iverson's arrogance got him out of the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

Standing at only six feet, Allen Iverson used his speed and quickness to attack the basketball and become one of the deadliest scorers in the league. Thanks to his craftiness, The Answer became a superstar who won four scoring titles.

What makes Iverson one of the most arrogant NBA players of all time is his stubbornness. The legendary guard refused to come off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies, despite not playing as well as he did during his prime.

Shortly after, Iverson's arrogance got him out of the league. In January 2023, AI received an offer to play in the NBA Development League, but refused. He retired by the end of the year.

