"They're gonna be playing with me; I made the playoffs last year, they didn't" - 3x All-Defensive selection takes hilarious jibe at Anthony Davis and LeBron James

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA as a sidekick next season with the LA Lakers. Patrick Beverley's intangibles are expected to be crucial for the team next term.

In Beverley’s first press conference, he showed a side that rarely comes out in his interviews. When questioned about what he feels it will be like to play alongside James and Davis, his response said it all:

"They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."

Sports Illustrated @SInow



–– Pat Bev (



"They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."–– Pat Bev ( @patbev21 ) on playing alongside Lebron & AD on the Lakers "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference."–– Pat Bev (@patbev21) on playing alongside Lebron & AD on the Lakers 😆 https://t.co/JKqEKDPSMh

Patrick Beverley’s reply was pointed and also very real. He was a big part of why the Minnesota Timberwolves made the postseason. Everything that he brought to the T'Wolves helped the team make a rare appearance in the playoffs.

Minnesota’s young but talented players got the push they needed from the fiery and energetic guard. His presence in the locker room was huge for a developing team that will look to build on last season’s success in the future.

SHIRTSvSKINS 🍥 @ShirtvSkin Patrick Beverley playing a massive role in helping the Minnesota Timberwolves secure the 7 seed while Russell Westbrook misses the playoffs with a Lakers team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Interesting chapter in the rivalry that no one saw coming. Patrick Beverley playing a massive role in helping the Minnesota Timberwolves secure the 7 seed while Russell Westbrook misses the playoffs with a Lakers team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Interesting chapter in the rivalry that no one saw coming. https://t.co/dqDnM5iJf6

LeBron James and Anthony Davis, on the other hand, could not even get the LA Lakers to punch a ticket into the play-in tournament. They started as the heavy favorites to win the NBA title and ended up as one of NBA history’s biggest failures.

With James, AD and Russell Westbrook, the star-studded Lakers limped to a humiliating 33-49 record. They had a worse record than the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans, who didn’t have Zion Williamson for the entire year.

LA faced health and fitness issues that they simply could not overcome throughout the season. James and Davis found themselves on the sidelines way too often, much to the team's despair.

Beverley could be the one to give the Lakers the jolt they need next season. The foursome of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Westbrook and Beverley could take LA to a more respectable finish this time around.

How will Darvin Ham use Patrick Beverley around LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season?

Patrick Beverley’s skillset is a great fit for the LA Lakers, who will run their offense through Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The combo guard has always made an impact with his defense and off-the-ball plays on offense.

LA don’t have a surplus of good defenders, which could push Ham to start Beverley. He could be the Lakers’ point of attack on defense and will take on the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

Beverley is a known pest who antagonizes opponents. Laker Nation will be expecting more of the same from him.

The former LA Clippers guard was one of the most dangerous threats in the NBA last season from corner threes. He shot 47.3% from that area, which will make him the ideal spot-up shooter around James.

Beverley only made 34.3% from beyond the arc last season, but he’s usually been reliable from long-range. If he can reach his career average of 37.8%, the LA Lakers’ offense will have more spacing to free Davis and James.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra